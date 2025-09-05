Bethenny Frankel Shames Joy Behar for ‘Fake Boobs’ Jab: This Is Actually a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bethenny Frankel is calling out Joy Behar.

After Bethenny’s thong swimsuit runway went viral, she spoke to followers about the realities of how much prep comes before a show like that.

The panelists of The View are very familiar with how speculation about appearances impacts famous people — particularly women.

But that did not stop Joy from accusing Bethenny of having “fake” boobs. Now, Bethenny is responding.

On a June 2025 episode of ‘The View,’ co-host Joy Behar speculated about Bethenny Frankel’s surgical history. (Image Credit: ABC)

What did Joy Behar say about Bethenny Frankel?

Following Bethenny Frankel’s thong swimsuit runway show for Sports Illustrated, the panelists of The View weighed in.

Ostensibly, the topic was celebrity privacy.

Which questions can the public, and interviewers, reasonably ask about their bodies, their beauty treatments, and more?

That is a nuanced topic. And, during the discussion, the panelists noted how Bethenny had opened up about her two hours of preparation before walking the runway.

“Well, I admire her candor, but her boobs are still fake … just saying,” Joy Behar alleged during the The View segment.

Joy went on to make a self-deprecating joke about her own breasts.

Other panelists weighed in on the broader topic of privacy and transparency.

Sunny Hostin discussed how beauty questions usually target women.

But Joy’s allegation — whether it was a joke or not — clearly got back to Bethenny, who took to social media to respond.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel radiates BDE on a daily basis and especially in this moment from the Season 11 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Naturally, Bethenny Frankel had something to say

Bethenny Frankel uploaded a TikTok video in order to reply.

“So, Joy Behar took a swipe at me on The View,” she characterized the clip.

“Whoopi [Goldberg] mentioned I was talking about the [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit] show, saying that none of us looked the way that we looked two hours prior,” Bethenny summarized.

“It took a lot of work and glam teams.”

“Joy’s response was, ‘I appreciate her candor, but she has fake boobs.’ And these are a lift from, like, 20 years ago,” Bethenny described of her breasts.

She shared that she’d had “saggy, floppy” breasts when she was in high school, reiterating:

“This is actually a lift, Joy.”

Bethenny continued: “But the thing that that [fashion] show really illustrated was that women my age and older, women of a certain age, can live their lives freely with happiness and with joy, and that we’re not washed-up, miserable older women.”

On The View, Joy Behar opens up about her feelings about her erstwhile firing. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘You should live your life with Joy’

“You have to be really miserable to take a swipe at something that is literally self-deprecating and literally leveling the playing field,” Bethenny accused.

She characterized Joy’s joke:

“She had to kick someone when they were already saying they’re down.”

Bethenny lamented: “Sadly, Joy is painting the picture of the older, seemingly miserable, washed-up woman that all of us are trying to show that we aren’t.”