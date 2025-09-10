Prince Harry and King Charles: Reunited After 19 Months!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Reunited.

And it feels so good?

That’s the question on the minds of observers around the globe after Prince Harry spent time on Wednesday with his father — for the first time in about 19 months.

King Charles III, Joanna Lumley and Queen Camilla attend the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 6, 2025 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On September 10, the Duke of Sussex was spotted arriving by car to Clarence House (the King’s London residence) for a private tea with his dad before heading to another engagement in the city.

The loved ones had not seen each other in person before this since February 2024… shortly after we learned of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

The pair’s reunion comes nearly two months after Harry’s chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, was seen getting together with King’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andrae, in London.

Father and son have been engaged in a pretty serious feud for a very long time now, ever since Harry moved to California in early 2020 and basically left The Royal Family behind.

Amid mounting financial concerns and his father’s grave medical condition, though, there’s been constant chatter that the prince is hoping to make amends.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks with an award recipient at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 8, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

“It was a good first step,” an insider told People Magazine this summer of the aforementioned aides meeting. “It is always better to be talking.”

With bitterness still reigning supreme throughout the Royal Family after Harry revealed a number of alleged secrets in his recent autobiography, there’s been ongoing questions about whether Harry and Charles would ever interact again.

“Charles does want to meet Harry,” a source told Us Weekly for its latest cover story. “He doesn’t want this falling-out to overshadow his legacy. But Harry has caused chaos and hurt, so it’s complicated.”

The same individual noted that the public is “ultimately” hoping for Harry and Charles to reconcile.

King Charles III’s shares a joke with TV presenter Jay Blades and guests as he attends his 75th birthday party hosted by the Prince’s Foundation at Highgrove House on November 13, 2023 in Tetbury, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Earlier this year,Harry expressed hope that he and Charles could one day get on better terms following years of estrangement over his and Meghan Markle’s battle to restore security protection in the United Kingdom.

“There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family,” Harry told BBC in May.

“This current situation that has been on our ongoing for five years with regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left.”

As for Prince William, however?

A reunion between brothers does not seem likely.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

“William has lost all his patience when it comes to Harry and Meghan,” a source told In Touch Weekly in May.

“He refuses to get into a public back and forth with his brother about any of this.

“It’s getting old at this point. He feels that Harry made his decision to walk away, and he should abide by the consequences that come with that.”