Prince Harry and King Charles: Reunited After 19 Months!

Reunited.
And it feels so good?
That’s the question on the minds of observers around the globe after Prince Harry spent time on Wednesday with his father — for the first time in about 19 months.
On September 10, the Duke of Sussex was spotted arriving by car to Clarence House (the King’s London residence) for a private tea with his dad before heading to another engagement in the city.
The loved ones had not seen each other in person before this since February 2024… shortly after we learned of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.
The pair’s reunion comes nearly two months after Harry’s chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, was seen getting together with King’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andrae, in London.
Father and son have been engaged in a pretty serious feud for a very long time now, ever since Harry moved to California in early 2020 and basically left The Royal Family behind.
Amid mounting financial concerns and his father’s grave medical condition, though, there’s been constant chatter that the prince is hoping to make amends.
“It was a good first step,” an insider told People Magazine this summer of the aforementioned aides meeting. “It is always better to be talking.”
With bitterness still reigning supreme throughout the Royal Family after Harry revealed a number of alleged secrets in his recent autobiography, there’s been ongoing questions about whether Harry and Charles would ever interact again.
“Charles does want to meet Harry,” a source told Us Weekly for its latest cover story. “He doesn’t want this falling-out to overshadow his legacy. But Harry has caused chaos and hurt, so it’s complicated.”
The same individual noted that the public is “ultimately” hoping for Harry and Charles to reconcile.
Earlier this year,Harry expressed hope that he and Charles could one day get on better terms following years of estrangement over his and Meghan Markle’s battle to restore security protection in the United Kingdom.
“There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family,” Harry told BBC in May.
“This current situation that has been on our ongoing for five years with regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left.”
As for Prince William, however?
A reunion between brothers does not seem likely.
“William has lost all his patience when it comes to Harry and Meghan,” a source told In Touch Weekly in May.
“He refuses to get into a public back and forth with his brother about any of this.
“It’s getting old at this point. He feels that Harry made his decision to walk away, and he should abide by the consequences that come with that.”