Meghan Markle Shares VERY Rare Photos of Red-Haired Son and Daughter

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle has taken fans behind the scenes of her Netflix series.

And also her family.

On September 1, the 44-year old shared the first photos of her children on the set of With Love, Meghan… the controversial program that premiered its second season on August 26.

(Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)

“Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music,” Markle wrote alongside a montage of photos on Instagram, which included a playlist of songs she played on set.

The Duchess of Sussex:

“Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard.”

As you can see below, both of Meghan and Prince Harry’s kids have red hair — just like their dad!

(Instagram)

Markle previously told People Magazine that she chose to film this show at a rental near her family’s home in Montecito instead of their actual house to “protect that safe haven.”

She’s mostly gone out of her way to keep her children away from the spotlight, although she’s drawn the ire of some for including them in quasi promotions for her docuseries such as the one featured here.

A handful of critics consider it distasteful for Markle to sort of exploit the young ones for the sake of publicity.

Meghan, of course, doesn’t see it that way. She simply considers this a family project at times.

“They would also come with my husband and visit me on-set, and I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share,” she also told People, adding:

“It was really special because up until then, they hadn’t seen me at work.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

In general, Markle tries not to let the haters get to her. But it can be a challenge.

“I just want people to know that I’m a real person,” the former actress recently said in a new interview with The Circuit. “I think a lot of that gets lost in what can be super dehumanizing..

“When you look at the clickbait culture and how much is written about someone, it’s like, no, my friends have to read those things.”

Markle really dug deep at this point. She’s clearly sick of holding back when it comes to cyber bullying.

“Like I have real best friends, the same one since I was 17,” she said. “I’m a real mom. I have to go, I choose to go and do school pickup and drop off, but I do that under a landscape that is created that forgets that I’m a real person.

“And how would you want someone to treat a real person in your life that you cared about or loved or respected? And so there’s something about that, I think, that often gets lost.”