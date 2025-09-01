Chloe Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison: Married!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Congratulations are in order for Chloe Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison!

The couple got married in an intimate (and very stylish) wedding over Labor Day weekend.

Chloe spoke with Vogue ahead of the wedding and offered details about the festive multi-day event.

ChloÃ« Grace Moretz, Huma Abedin and Kate Harrison attend the 2024 Democracy Heroes at Rockefeller Foundation on September 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Chloe and Kate’s wedding had something for everyone

We don’t know exactly how many guests were in attendance, but it sounds like Chloe and Kate went out of their way to make sure everyone had fun.

“A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there,” Moretz told the outlet.

“So there’s fishing, horseback riding, and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we’re going to kind of be leaning into it. Our second day is going to be line dancing and everything.”

According to Vogue, Chloe sported a light blue wedding dress and veil with matching gloves, while Kate wore an “ice cream” white custom jacket.

ChloÃ« Grace Moretz attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“It just feels like me,” Moretz told the magazine.

“I never really envisioned a wedding dress in my mind growing up, so when we started talking about what that would look like, I knew I would do something non-traditional, and not wear white, and kind of have it feel different, and I think it really does.”

Harrison is a model who’s worked with some of the biggest names in fashion, so not surprisingly, a lot of thought went into the aesthetics of the big weekend.

“The thing I’m the most excited for – other than being married – is that first look moment,” Harrison told Vogue ahead of the wedding.

“Having no idea of what we look like in our dresses, it’s going to be so special. This dress just kind of makes you feel ready. This design is perfect. I’m ready!”

ChloÃ« Grace Moretz speaks at Emory University to rally young voters for Harris-Walz on October 04, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

“We’ve been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows,” Moretz added.

“I think it’s important to just stay every day choosing each other.”

Chloe and Kate were first romantically linked back in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands at LA hotspot Nobu.

The pair have been inseparable ever since, and it sounds like they couldn’t be happier about making it legal.

There’s no word yet on what sort of celebrities were on hand for the ceremony, but we’re sure there were more than a few famous names on hand.

We’ll keep you posted as new details trickle in!