Kelly Clarkson TV Return Date Revealed: Is It Too Soon After Ex-Husband’s Death?

Kelly Clarkson took an understandable break amidst the death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She stepped back from her NBC talk show. The singer even put her Vegas residency on hiatus to be more present for her children.

Now, we know when she’s returning to work. We know when she’ll be back on your screens.

But is it too soon?

When does ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ return?

According to NBC’s own press release, Kelly Clarkson will return to her show this very month.

Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to premiere on September 29.

For the premiere, Clarkson herself will be back at the helm.

Despite how it may appear to viewers, production on this sort of talk show is not entirely on-the-day-of.

Season 7 production will begin on the week of September 8.

Guests for the seventh season will include A-list names like Julia Roberts, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Emily Blunt.

Is this too soon for her to return?

Yes, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were exes following a very bitter divorce.

But in addition to her children’s feelings, reports make it clear that Clarkson feels personally devastated by her ex’s August 7 passing.

According to a report from RadarOnline, friends and loved ones are urging the singer to not rush back to work.

“Kelly’s absolutely shattered and in no place to be performing on stage or hosting her show,” an inside source alleged.

“That may change soon – it’s a day-by-day situation,” the insider continued.

The source emphasized:

“But what’s more important than anything else to her right now is protecting and nurturing her kids, who of course are in pieces over losing their dad.”

‘She loved him once upon a time’

“Kelly is pouring the small amount of energy she has into looking after them,” the insider affirmed.

“She’d spent the last few months flying back and forth to Montana where he lived,” the source detailed. “They sure had their differences and coparenting was a struggle, but she loved him once upon a time.”

The insider concluded: “She’s asking her TV bosses and concert organizers for as much time as they can spare her. It’s likely to cost her an absolute fortune.”

We of course cannot verify this insider’s account of Kelly Clarkson or her state of mind.

But we hope that she’s up to the task. Grief can sneak up on you at any time.