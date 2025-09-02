Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Stuns Fans with Slim New Look

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is rocking a new look that fans can’t quite believe.

Genuinely — some have openly questioned if photos of the wrestler-turned-actor are fabrications.

In reality, Johnson has a perfectly good explanation for his slimmed-down bod.

Is it for his latest role? There may also be a health issue at play.

Dwayne Johnson attends “The Smashing Machine” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Whoa! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is looking trimmer than ever

On Saturday, August 30, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson journeyed to the Venice Film Festival to promote his new film.

The Smashing Machine is a deviation from many of his more memorable roles from the past couple of decades.

It’s not a blockbuster. Instead, he portrays UFC champion Mark Kerr.

When he attended the Miu Miu Women’s Tales event, Johnson drew eyes and comments while showing off his trim new figure.

Naturally, social media flooded with comments on his apparent weight loss.

“The Rock has turned into a pebble,” quipped one pun-wielding internet user.

“I hope he’s not sick because he looks very thin,” tweeted another.

Weight changes are common as symptoms of ailments or as side effects. And the increase in visible wrinkles in a thinner face are hallmarks of various health struggles.

Dwayne Johnson attends the Miu Miu Women’s Tales event during the 82nd Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

What did he say to explain his new look?

With so many questioning if the images were real (they are), it was only a matter of time before the actor had to address the questions.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson explained his new look over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“This transformation was something I was really hungry to do,” he shared.

It was, ostensibly, a transformation for The Smashing Machine.

“I had been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I’ve made,” Johnson acknowledged.

“But there was just a voice inside of me,” he continued, “a little voice that said, ‘Well, what if I could do more — I want to do more and what does that look like?’”

It would apparently look like a slimmer and conspicuously more tan version of Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson attends “The Smashing Machine” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

Could a health issue be at play?

Just a few months ago, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also divulged that he has been experiencing digestive issues in recent years.

In recent years, studies have increasingly shown that gut health is key to more bodily processes than people previously imagined, including some aspects of mental wellness.

The omnipresence of microplastics within us all is believed to be a contributor to digestive struggles.

We cannot say whether Johnson’s trimmed down look was in any way related to managing his digestive health.