Brandon Blackstock Illness Forces Kelly Clarkson to Postpone Vegas Residency

Brandon Blackstock is ill. It sounds like this has been going on for months.

He is apparently so sick that ex-wife Kelly Clarkson is taking a drastic step.

Clarkson is postponing her Vegas residency.

If she’s doing this after their bitter divorce, one has to wonder how serious this is.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that Brandon Blackstock is sick

On Wednesday, August 6, singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to make an announcement.

She is having to put her Las Vegas residency on hold. Right now, children 10-year-old River Rose and 8-year-old Remington Alexander need her more.

The reason, she detailed, was that Brandon Blackstock is seriously ill.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” Clarkson’s caption began.

“While I normally keep my personal life private,” she acknowledged, “this past year, my children’s father has been ill.”

Clarkson continued: “And at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Singer Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock arrive at the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Their history makes this a complex announcement

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows,” Kelly Clarkson expressed.

“And,” she concluded, “I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding.”

She and Brandon Blackstock have been divorced for years. One can only imagine what illness has apparently lasted this long — and forced the singer put her career (so to speak) on hiatus for the moment.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XXI on March 28, 2015. (Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Clarkson and Blackstock began dating in 2012. He is the son of her former talent manager. However, his “claim to fame” at that point was being the former stepson of Reba McEntire.

The two married in 2013. Blackstock continued to work as her manager during their seven-year marriage.

In June of 2020, the couple split. Clarkson filed for divorce. It took two long years for them to finalize the end of their marriage, with some contentious fights along the way.

Kelly Clarkson, Remington Alexander Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock attend STX Films World Premiere of “UglyDolls” on April 27, 2019. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

What illness does Blackstock have?

We do not know what ails Brandon Blackstock. Clearly, if Clarkson had intended to share this detail, she would have.

But in the wake of their messy divorce and numerous courtroom battles, it seems that there’s no love lost between the exes.

If Clarkson is putting Vegas on hold to spend time with her kids, is this just some extra parenting time? Or is she emotionally preparing them for bad news?

Update: Mere hours after this article’s posting, news broke that Brandon Blackstock has passed away at 48 following a battle with cancer.