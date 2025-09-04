Donna Kelce Shares ‘Disgusting’ Video About Travis Kelce …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Either Donna Kelce is hankering for more grandkids, or she just suffered the sort of slip-up that’s not uncommon to social media users of the boomer generation.

Earlier this week, Donna posted a video about Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift.

But this was not the sort of cheery, congratulatory content that she’d previously shared.

Instead, this was a clip about how Taylor’s “uterus is aching” to “breed” with Travis.

Singer Taylor Swift walks into the stadium alongside Donna Kelce prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Donna’s post about Taylor’s uterus leaves fans confused

The clip featured comedian Leanne Morgan theorizing about the state of Taylor’s biological clock.

“[Swift’s] uterus is aching. I know it is. And she wants a baby. And it’s time for her to want a baby, and she wants to breed with that big old Kelce boy,” Morgan said.

“Of course she does,” the comedian continued. “They’re both tall. I mean, I can see it. … Of course she wants to have a baby with him and his people.”

Morgan tagged Donna in her caption, writing, “Congratulations, girl!!! Wahoo!!!!! Grand babies playing ball AND singing!!!”

For some fans, the clip served as an uncomfortable reminder of Travis’ “breeder” comments from his single days.

Donna Kelce attends Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Swifties blast ‘disgusting’ video about Taylor’s desire to ‘breed’

As Page Six points out, Donna’s video wasn’t live for very long, so she probably reposted it by accident.

These things happen. However, it was up long enough for some fans to take offense at Donna’s (probably accidental) post.

“Its 2025, can we move on from forcing archaic mindset on women?” one Reddit user remarked, according to Page Six

Another called the clip “disgusting.”

Donna Kelce and Travis Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of “Quarterback” at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)

However, many others came to Donna’s defense, with one joking that “boomers gonna boomer when they use social media.”

“It’s literally not there anymore. She must’ve tapped the wrong button and accepted the collab by mistake,” an X (formerly Twitter) user.

“It is super easy to repost by hitting one button. I have done it by accident more than once just scrolling or looking at comments. Fortunately, I figured it out quick, but I can see someone of her age not knowing what happened right away,” another added.

So yeah, the most likely explanation here is that Donna simply reposted the clip by accident.

But that doesn’t mean she’s not thrilled about the possibility of welcoming some lanky grandkids!