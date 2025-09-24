Josh Duggar Fears Anna is Moving On While He Rots in Prison [Report]

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Josh Duggar worries that long-suffering Anna is abandoning him and moving on, according to a new report.

While the disgraced former reality star rots in prison where he belongs, Anna is — perhaps for the first time — beginning to live her life.

She has a controversial new job that appears to be lucrative. She also has a house that’s much better than the warehouse for her and all seven kids.

Meanwhile, Josh is miserable behind bars, and his endless appeals are going nowhere. He feels like she’s left him behind.

Josh Duggar will be behind federal bars for a VERY long time. No one feels sorry for him. (Image Credit: NBC)

While Josh Duggar serves his sentence, Anna is beyond his reach

According to a new report from Globe, Josh Duggar is feeling incensed as Anna’s new job brings in money while he remains broke behind bars.

“It’s got to be difficult for him to hear she’s living high on the hog,” the inside source colorfully claimed.

The insider continued: “Treating herself to luxuries she never used to, going out and getting massages and nights out with friends.”

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Josh even got wind that she’s redecorating the new house his dad Jim Bob bought for her for $1 million,” the source added.

As we previously reported, the disgraced family patriarch purchased a sizable house that’s almost large enough for a single mom with seven kids.

They’re out of the warehouse!

Additionally, we shared reports that Anna hasn’t exactly been visiting her evil husband in prison as much as he’d like.

During his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar was hiding dark secrets. (Image Credit: TLC)

He feels like his family has forgotten him (if only they could be so lucky)

This report echoed the claims that Anna is not visiting Josh Duggar so much these days.

And the insider observed that Anna “seems happier without him.” (To be fair, who wouldn’t be?)

“It burns him,” the source expressed.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar are featured in this photo, from way back in the day on the show 19 Kids and Counting. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Apparently, it really stings to see his wife thriving while Josh himself is “fearful for his life in prison, eating slop, and enduring insults from the other inmates.”

Wildly, the insider claimed: “Anna was and is his whole world.”

The source then added: “He feels she’s leaving him behind.”

Josh and Anna Duggar attend Joseph Duggar’s wedding in happier times. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The disgraced former reality star will be behind bars until December 2032

“He’s got seven more years in that hellhole,” the insider added of Josh Duggar in another bit of colorful phrasing.

Apparently he “has got to be worried she won’t want anything to do with him when he’s released.”

Who would? For that matter, who wanted anything to do with him before this?

“Anna spent the first few months of his sentence moping around and missing him,” the source concluded. “But she seems to be doing very well without him now.”