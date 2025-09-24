Erin Bates Still Without Leg Function 1 Month After Giving Birth to Baby #7, Husband Asks …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

About one month after giving birth, Erin Bates Paine continues to suffer.

The Bringing Up Bates star has had a number of difficult pregnancies and deliveries. Her seventh childbirth has also proven to be the most dangerous.

Erin gave birth on August 25. The hospital only discharged her halfway through this month.

One of her legs still has no function. And it’s unclear when that will change. Her husband is asking fans to pray for her.

In videos following her seventh childbirth, Erin Bates seems inconsolable despite Chad Paine’s efforts. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Erin Bates continues to suffer from complications

On Monday, September 22, Chad Paine took to YouTube to share an update on Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates Paine’s serious health complications.

As her at times tearful husband explains, Erin still lacks function in one of her legs.

“Erin still has complications,” Chad acknowledged.

“She cannot use her right leg for some reason.”

He continued: “The doctors don’t have an explanation. They don’t have an answer, and they are only hopeful on recovery.”

According to Chad: “They’re positive towards it, but they still haven’t really identified the problems that have been frustrating.”

He emphasized to fans:

“But we’ve been continuing to ask for prayer.”

With baby Henry between them, Chad Paine and a tearful Erin Bates look upon their newborn. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Despite warnings from doctors, they did not imagine this

“The last three weeks have been a whirlwind of emotions,” Chad Paine said on behalf of himself and wife Erin Bates.

“And,” he described, “an experience that we probably could have never dreamed or thought up.”

Erin has given birth to six children before this.

She has had severe complications, with doctors cautioning the couple against having more kids. Still, they felt unprepared for this.

At times tearful, Chad Paine updates followers on his wife’s long road to recovery. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“We figured something was up when it was just hours and hours and hours in labor,” Chad recalled. “She’s like, ‘This is not normal for me.’”

He reflected: “Never would we have dreamed three-and-a-half weeks ago, going into the hospital and expecting to deliver Henry and just things to be as it has been in Erin’s previous pregnancies.”

Chad continued: “only to experience complication after complication after complication.”

Poor Erin Bates seems inconsolable. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Chad Paine asks fans to pray for his wife

“We’ve just been continuing to ask for prayer that he would lift up Erin, her leg specifically,” Chad Paine continued, asking fans to pray for Erin Bates.

He affirmed: “That the remainder of [her] issues that have been healing would continue to heal.”

Chad concluded by acknowledging:

“We don’t know the end yet, but we’re very hopeful.” We are all hopeful!