Christine Brown Says Kody Actually Isn’t an Awful Person

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

The long-time Sister Wives cast member, who walked away from Kody Brown in November 2021 and who has spent nearly every waking hour since trashing her ex, has confessed to People Magazine that Kody isn’t totally Satanic all the time.

“I do believe that Kody is a good person, and I think that things are going to be better,” she told this outlet of Kody’s broken relationship with his children. “I hope things are going to be better.”

In the past, Christine has flat-out called Kody a deadbeat dad.

Now, though?

“Things take time,” she also told People of Kody fixing these bonds. “There’s a lot of things that we say about each other that we hear, and it’s just the nature of it. So we’ve got some things to work through, I’m sure.”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown barely talk these days. (TLC)

Kody and Christine were spiritually married for 28 years; they share kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

The mother of six admitted on a December 2022 episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that she partly chose to leave Kody due the way he treated his sons and daughters.

“It was like a vicious cycle all the time. Because for years, I’d say you know, your dad loves you. He loves you, he wanted to spend time with you,” she said back then.

“I would tell my kids that all the time — that he’s going to come over, we’re going to have a great time, blah, blah, blah. And after a while, they just stopped believing me.”

Christine Brown finds something funny on Sister Wives. (TLC)

In her new memoir, Christine gets real, raw and very personal when it comes to her history with Kody.

She even says he hurt her on their wedding night when he took her virginity in a painful manner.

When it comes to his children, meanwhile, Kody knows he has a lot of work to do.

“My children will always be my children and the door will always be open to them,” he said on a previous episode of Sister Wives.

“They’ve got to come through that door. I’m going to be holding a hand out for that, but I’m going to be holding this hand that’s next to me, and I won’t let go of that hand.”

Kody Brown just doesn’t seem like a very nice guy. (TLC)

Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom is now available, wherever books are sold.

Here is the official synopsis:

Christine Brown Woolley had always dreamed of having a picture-perfect family—beautiful children, an adoring husband, and of course, a sisterhood of wives to share him with. Raised in Utah by practicing polygamists, Christine knew her life was less than normal, but that didn’t stop her from loving the full house of her childhood any less.

Becoming Kody Brown’s third wife in 1994, Christine finally found the big, happy family she had hoped for. When TLC’s hit show Sister Wives premiered in 2010, Christine knew it was her chance to shine a light on the brighter side of polygamy—the helping hands, the lively discussions, and their unmatched devotion to each other. But the cameras also revealed a much darker truth.

Now, in this candid tell-all, Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from polygamy and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known. Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife.