Jenelle Evans Lashes Out After Jace Moves Back In With Barbara: He’s Being …

It’s been a long and winding road, but Jace Evans is now back in the home he grew up in.

As we previously reported, Jace left Vegas and moved back to North Carolina earlier this month.

At first, the details of his living arrangement were unclear.

But now it looks as though Jace is once again under the care of his grandmother, Barbara — and Jenelle is not happy about it!

Jenelle and Barbara are once again clashing over Jace

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle is once again locked in a legal battle with Barbara over custody of Jace.

This time, Jenelle reportedly wants her 16-year-old son to be removed from Barbara’s care and placed in some sort of facility.

“There was a court date earlier this week that Barbara attended,” a source close to the situation tells the Ashley.

“Jenelle was also on the call and was not happy about the judge allowing Jace to live with Barbara,” the insider continues, adding:

“She made it clear she didn’t want him to come back to Vegas, but she didn’t want him living with Barbara and was pushing for [Jace to go to] a facility of some kind.

“The judge did not agree with Jenelle and OK’d Jace living with his grandma. If all continues to go well, the judge will allow Jace to decide where he wants to live, once he’s off probation.”

Jace’s return to his home state reportedly happened the same day that he posted abusive texts he’d received from Jenelle on his Instagram page.

He later claimed that Jenelle had blocked him on social media.

These days, Jace is living with his grandmother and attending school remotely.

“He does not have any plans at this time to go back to in-person high school,” says the Ashley’s source. “Barbara is fine with his doing school online.”

Jenelle Evans lashes out at Barbara amid renewed Jace battle

Jace lived with Barbara throughout much of his childhood, Jenelle having surrendered her parental rights shortly after giving birth.

For several years, she fought for custody, and Jace finally moved in with his mother in 2023 at the age of 13. The situation was fraught from the beginning, and he ran away from home several times.

Despite the fact that Jace’s life seemed more stable when he lived with Barbara, Jenelle is apparently furious with the current living arrangement.

“My mom is the biggest manipulator I’ve ever met in my life,” she wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, according to the Ashley.

“You’re the same person,” one commenter wrote, with another adding, “Takes one to know one!”

On Instagram, Jenelle blamed her mother for her current problems with Jace.

When a follower noted that Jace’s relationship with Jenelle is similar to Jenelle’s relationship with Barbara, Jenelle pleaded her case:

“It’s the way he was raised with my mom,” she wrote, according to TMZ. Jenelle added that she had to “rewire” herself and learn “not to cuss every other word” and other behaviors she’d learned from Barbara.

Babs has yet to publicly respond to Jenelle’s allegations, but it sounds like this situation is far from over.