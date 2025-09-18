D4vd Livestreamed With Benny Blanco at House Searched By LAPD In Connection With Celeste …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this month, a body was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to R&B singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

Responding to reports of “a foul odor coming from a vehicle,” Los Angeles police discovered the body of a 5’1″ female with distinctive tattoos.

They were later able to identify the corpse as that of a missing 15-year-old named Celeste Rivas.

D4vd was on tour at the time of the discovery, and it’s unclear of he ever drove the car himself, or if it was merely registered in his name.

d4vd poses with 5 Gum during Interscope and Capitol Records Coachella Party 2025 on April 12, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Interscope/Capitol)

Now, D4vd appears to have paused his tour, as TMZ reports that a show scheduled for Seattle earlier this week was abruptly canceled.

LAPD searches rental home where D4vd once lived

The outlet also notes that police have searched a Hollywood Hills home in which D4vd once lived.

The residence was reportedly rented by Josh Marshall, D4vd’s manager, who presumably allowed the singer to reside there.

It’s unclear how long D4vd lived there, but it seems he entertained at least one celebrity friend.

Footage obtained by TMZ reveals that D4vd and pal/producer Benny Blanco once hosted a livestream from the residence.

d4vd attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Blanco, of course, is one of the most in-demand producers in the music industry.

He’s as well known for his charisma as for his abilities in the studio, so it comes as no surprise that he would’ve befriended an up-and-coming artist like D4vd.

These days, Blanco is more famous than ever thanks to his engagement to Selena Gomez.

What’s next for D4vd?

Obviously, the situation involving D4vd’s Tesla is one of the most bizarre celebrity scandals in recent memory.

d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

But it’s important to note that the singer has not been arrested or even named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Rivas.

Rivas reportedly went missing more than a year ago. Her family recently broke their silence on a GoFundMe page launched in order to cover funeral expenses.

“As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week,” organizers Esmeralda Lozano and Gisel Vera wrote on the fundraising page. “She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.”

“Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated,” they added.

Rivas’ loved ones have raised over $5,000 toward their eventual goal of $20,000.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.