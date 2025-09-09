D4vd: Plastic-Wrapped Body Found In Impounded Car Belonging to ‘Romantic …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The singer D4vd has experienced a meteoric rise to fame in recent years — and until this week, his future looked quite bright indeed.

But now, the 20-year-old finds himself at the center of one of the most bizarre celebrity scandals in recent memory.

Los Angeles police say they’ve found a partially decomposed body inside an impounded Tesla belonging to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

D4vd, currently on tour, may soon be subject of investigation

According to a Los Angeles ABC affiliate, the body had been wrapped in plastic.

The car was reportedly towed to the lot after being reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood last week.

D4vd is currently in the middle of his first world tour. He has a show in Minneapolis scheduled for tonight, and it’s not clear if he’s been contacted by police.

The singer-songwriter is scheduled to return to Los Angeles for a show on September 20.

d4vd attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

D4vd, who first gained an audience on TikTok, has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, and his songs have been streamed more than 1 billion times on Spotify.

He released his second studio album, WITHERED, earlier this year to widespread acclaim.

What’s next for D4vd?

Naturally, social media users have been quick to jump to conclusions, but it’s important to note that we have no idea what happened to the body or if D4vd has used the car in recent months.

Not surprisingly, D4vd has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Tonight’s show has not yet been canceled, but it seems unlikely that his show will continue on as planned.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.