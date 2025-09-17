Body in Tesla Owned By D4vd Identified by Distinct Tattoo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did D4vd know Celeste Rivas?

Earlier this month, grisly human remains in an abandoned Tesla created a tragic mystery for investigators.

The remains of the late teenage girl have now been identified. Her loved ones are grieving.

The vehicle registration belonged to the singer, D4vd. Will knowing this poor girl’s name bring anyone closer to answers?

On stage, D4vd sings for the audience. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The body in D4vd’s Tesla has been identified

On September 8, Los Angeles authorities discovered human remains within a Tesla vehicle.

The dubious electronic car is registered to singer David Anthony Burke, best known as D4vid from his TikTok fame.

The remains were heavily decomposed. There were signs of possible dismemberment, with multiple pieces of the body wrapped in plastic within the car’s front trunk.

At first, the world only knew that the deceased appeared to have been a girl with black hair.

She was in her early teens, with a tattoo on her right index finger.

As far as anyone can tell, there were no reports of the Tesla being stolen.

Instead, it seemed that someone had abandoned the car in the Hollywood Hills five days earlier.

The remains had apparently been in the car for some time before they were discovered. It was, to understate matters, a grim find.

d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Celeste Rivas’ loved ones are mourning

Now, authorities have identified this poor girl as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

She went missing from Lake Elsinore, California in April of 2024.

That was nearly a year and a half before this horrific find in the Hollywood Hills.

Singer D4vd speaks about how he became famous accidentally — because his dream was to play Fortnite professionally. (Image Credit: YouTube)

TMZ spoke to Celeste’s mother, who shared that she believed that the body might be her daughter’s due to one key detail.

In addition to matching the same age, the body in the Tesla had a finger tattoo reading “Shhh…” that she suspected matched her daughter’s.

It seems that the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide division is continuing to work the case.

What happened?

It is important that we emphasize that D4vd has been on tour. He has exactly one studio album, Withered.

Never reporting the vehicle as stolen may simply mean that the 20-year-old did not know that the vehicle had gone missing.

By all accounts, he is cooperating fully with investigators.

We hesitate to speculate about what befell Celeste before her passing.

In time, investigators will uncover more information. Until then, speculation — or worse, theorizing about the culprit — can be downright dangerous.