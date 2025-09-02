Christine Brown Admits to “Devastating” Oxycodone Addiction

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown has opened up about something extremely personal and very painful.

In her new memoir — which is on sale NOW and an excerpt from which has been shared by People Magazine — the Sister Wives star admits in public for the first time that she briefly battle an addiction to oxycodone.

Her reliance on these pain pills occurred after she was prescribed to use it following knee injury.

(TLC)

“Just before Maddie and Caleb got married [in 2016], I blew out my knee. I tore my ACL and my meniscus, and I had to have surgery. Kody brought me home from the hospital and then prepared to leave,” Christine writes.

“‘What do I need to do?’ I asked, wondering about meds and aftercare. ‘I don’t know,’ he said. ‘They didn’t give you any instructions?’ ‘No,’ he said. But he had gotten my prescription for pain pills filled, and he handed me the bag.”

Sounds a little odd; or at least like Kody didn’t care a great deal about his wife’s medical concerns.

“My mom and daughters stayed to help. I had never taken oxycodone before — if something hurt, I took ibuprofen or aspirin,” she continues in the book.

“Real pain indicates that something’s wrong, and if I take something that masks the problem, I’m not going to fix the problem, so I generally avoid it. With the surgery, I had already fixed the problem, and it hurt, so I took my meds.”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown barely talk these days. (TLC)

Brown recalled feeling like she “had the flu” while also being “achy from head to toe,” so she “took an oxycodone, and all the symptoms went away.” She went on as follows:

“It gave me the best high I ever felt. I was on top of the world, and I could accomplish everything!”

As cited above, Christine’s memoir came out on September 2.

Within its pages, she talks about losing her virginity to Kody and, in this case, talks about how “absolutely devastating” her substance abuse issue was while it lasted.

“It was very difficult, and even though I was on it for a month, the effects of it lasted at least six. I didn’t feel normal,” she continues.

“I didn’t feel okay for so long. So, once I was done and I felt better, I just felt good to feel better. And I realized that with writing the book, that’s something I didn’t go back and revisit was the addiction to oxycodone.”

(Image Credit: TLC)

To conclude this topic, Christine says that “oxy is a terrible, addictive thing if you don’t need it” and tells readers:

“If you need it and you’re in a lot of pain, there’s nothing better than that, but since I can get addicted to things easily, it seems it’s just best to stay away from that kind of thing.

“But I just wasn’t in a place where I could talk about it on the show. I just really couldn’t. It was so personal, and it was embarrassing, and I didn’t know if I wanted people to know that about me.”

In general Christine has teased this memoir as gritty and honest, a preview that would appear to be accurate based on the excepts shared here.

(TLC)

The description on Amazon for Brown’s memoir reads as follows:

Becoming Kody Brown’s third wife in 1994, Christine finally found the big, happy family she had hoped for. When TLC’s hit show Sister Wives premiered in 2010, Christine knew it was her chance to shine a light on the brighter side of polygamy—the helping hands, the lively discussions, and their unmatched devotion to each other.

But the cameras also revealed a much darker truth.

In this candid tell-all, Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from the Morman church and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known.

Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife.