Teresa Giudice Was Paid HOW Little for ‘RHONJ’ Season 1?! She Actually LOST …

Teresa Giudice made so little for her debut season of RHONJ that she lost money.

We know this because of her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

Tre’s ex is offering an estimate of how much he and his then-wife spent to make an impression on Bravo viewers.

Was it worth it? Until the recent RHONJ hiatus, almost certainly.

During this scene, Teresa Giudice lamented her family not receiving an invitation to her sister-in-law’s house at the shore. She wants to be surrounded by unwavering support. By her “love bubble,” as it were. (Image Credit: Bravo) (Bravo)

How much did Teresa Giudice make on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 1?

On the Monday, August 18 episode of daughter Gia Giudice’s Casual Chaos podcast, Joe opened up about how much Teresa made on her first season as a Real Housewife of New Jersey.

He recalled Bravo paying Tre $25,000 for Season 1.

Which meant that, after all of the money involved in starring on the show, he lost about 6 times that amount.

“I think the first year, we had that big party in my great room,” Joe described. “I think that show cost me $150,000 the first year.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice realizes that his marriage has come to an end in a painful moment. (Bravo)

“We got paid nothing the first season,” Joe continued. “I’ll even say, it was like $25,000. I mean, it was ridiculous, but whatever.”

Gia, who at 24 is a Bravolebrity herself, did acknowledge that a lowball salary is standard for first-time Housewives.

The salary will grow, and so will the Housewife’s brand, over time.

“When you’re throwing parties and stuff like that, especially for the first season, you’re putting in more money than you’re actually getting out of it,” Gia detailed.

“Then obviously, you grow and make your way and make your name.”

Speaking to the confessional camera, Teresa Giudice expresses that she feels so embarrassed that her family is causing problems. (Bravo)

Bravo stardom turned out to be a mixed bag

“Our lives were on full display. The good and the bad,” Gia Giudice recalled, noting that this included Joe and Teresa going to prison.

“So, mom was literally filmed leaving our home from jail,” she pointed out.

Gia added: “The show was on pause until she came home.”

Joe Giudice appears in this Real Housewives of New Jersey scene. (Bravo)

Meanwhile, Joe admitted that he “regrets” allowing all of their issues play out on TV, despite the upsides.

He believes that their Bravolebrity status led to the 2013 indictment.

“At the time, my attorney called me up and said that I was a target,” Joe described.

“He called me and he said ‘Listen, Joe, I just want you to know that you’re under investigation and you’re a target.’”

Teresa Giudice had to gently, on camera, remind her then-fiance that they were, in fact, on camera. Whoops! (Image Credit: Bravo)

Yes, it was probably worth it — but not to Joe

From Teresa Guidice’s perspective, she went to prison for a few years. Many seem to blame Joe for this. However, she has moved on. She also enjoys a lot of financial success thanks in part to RHONJ.

However, Joe did not get to bounce back after prison. He unfortunately faced deportation to Italy, a country he did not remember, after his time in prison. He effectively lost his family — not just his marriage.

Tre dropped six figures on putting on a show early on, and has managed to be entertaining — often unintentionally — in the many years since then.

That part sounds like a very fair trade. She’s gotten quite the return on her investment. (And so has Bravo)