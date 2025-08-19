Britney Spears Tackles Messy Situation ‘Like No Tomorrow’ & Alarms Fans …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears is dealing with a messy situation at home.

But she’s also trying to fix it “like no tomorrow.”

Unlike her recent double-nip-slip video, Britney’s not flashing anyone in this video. Even if her “PJs” are a little unorthodox.

So what has some of her fans in such a panic?

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Britney Spears is cleaning her home ‘like no tomorrow’

On Monday, August 18, Britney Spears took to social media to share not one but two videos of herself.

This isn’t one of her tropical vacations. Instead, the beloved singer was at home.

In one video, Britney casually sang Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” from 2006, while adjusting a ring light and fiddling with her clothes.

Britney Spears – Instagram Post (08/18/2025) – Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow 😳😳😳😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1GzdAn28q3 — Pokémon Spears (@PokemonSpears) August 18, 2025

“Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow,” Britney captioned the Instagram video.

Sure enough, it does appear that there’s some light household chaos on the floor behind her.

We don’t know what chores she was working on, specifically, around the house.

But singing (and getting distracted with singing) while tidying up is a nearly universal human experience.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Was she singing off key?

In a follow-up Instagram video, Britney Spears was singing a different song — “Kiss” by the late, great Prince.

“I would say, Julia Roberts singing Prince’s ‘Kiss’ off key a touch, but I sounded really good behind the lens lol,” her caption began.

“PSS Wise asses, I do know who I am !!!” Britney wrote preemptively to critics.

“I have eight different languages written on my neck … these are my pjs, but I put these boots on to play with lighting … not the most elegant look but hey!!”

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Some scratched their head at referring to her outfit as pajamas.

A polka dot crop top and low rise shorts make for a jaw-dropping ensemble.

Some would consider the outfit uncomfortable — either too much clothing or too little — to serve as “PJs.”

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2016. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Why the panic?

As is so often the case any time that Britney Spears posts a video, does not post a video, writes a caption, does not write a caption, or simply breathes, some very vocal people on the internet flew into a panic.

People were wringing their hands elsewhere on social media, suggesting that she needs an “intervention.”

To stop her from, what, singing to herself and wearing boots while doing house chores?

Obviously, if singing and getting distracted while cleaning warranted a conservatorship, none of us would be able to order groceries without permission.

So it’s odd to see such a frenzy over such innocuous posts.

But then, many of the counts drumming up “panic” are content farmers who know that they’ll ignite discourse if they pretend that Britney is having a crisis.