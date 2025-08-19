Madison Beer and Justin Herbert: Actually Dating?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Move over, Taylor and Travis!

Step aside, Josh and Hailee!

There’s a new football guy-pop star girl couple in town, and they’re here to dominate the 2025 NFL season!

Okay, we might be exaggerating a bit, but it really does look like Madison Beer and Justin Herbert might be dating.

US singer-songwriter Madison Beer arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Madison and Justin: Are they really a couple?

According to a new report from the New York Post, the possible lovebirds were spotted hanging out on the set of her new music video last weekend.

Now, as far as we can tell, Justin does not appear in the video, which probably means that Madison was his sole reason for spending the day hanging around on set.

So it’s safe to assume that there’s something going on between these two.

But even though they have yet to confirm that they’re a couple, Justin and Madison are already attracting haters.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Here come the haters

It would be harsh to call Justin’s career a disappointment, but as he enters his sixth season, the Chargers signal-caller hasn’t risen to the level of, say, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or other elite QBs around his age.

So the same “male sports fans” who have criticized Taylor and Travis are now turning their sights on Madison and Justin.

“I get it. I’d do the same in his situation. But his football career so far has been a major disappointment for someone of his talent. He needs to focus,” wrote one commenter on the Post‘s article.

“Unfortunately, Herbert is an injury-prone player and does not appear to be tough enough to endure a full NFL season. Very surprised the Chargers haven’t moved on from him,” another chimed in, adding:

“Anyway, the point is, the NFL pre season is in full gear. And Herbert is galavanting around Hollywood, enjoying the paparazzi attention, etc. A dedicated NFL top pro wouldn’t be doing this right now. They’d be focused 100% on training camp and conditioning.”

Madison Beer attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What does Madison have to say?

Madison has yet to speak out on the rumors that she’s dating Justin. In fact, she hasn’t even confirmed that she and TikTok star Nick Austin have split up.

But Madison has a history of being candid with fans, so we’re guessing she’ll clear things up soon.

“I love people. I meet someone, I love them. I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m never letting you go. You’ll be with me forever until you hurt me.’ That’s the deal,” she recently told Cosmopolitan.

“Because I have such a weird life and never feel safe and comfortable with someone, when I cross that line of ‘you’re my boyfriend,’ it feels really big.”

So is Justin the next lucky guy to win Madison’s attention?

We guess we’ll wait and see if she’s in attendance when the Chargers open their seaso against the Chiefs on September 5!

Madison probably won’t be the only pop star on hand!