Teddi Mellencamp Breaks Positive News About Her Cancer

Teddi Mellencamp is here with an update about her cancer battle.

For a very pleasant change, however, this is a positive update.

“Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good,” Mellencamp wrote via Instagram on April 23.

Teddi Mellencamp arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been open for the last several weeks about her medical journey.

About six weeks ago, she told followers that she had undergone a procedure that resulted in four tumors being found in her brain.

Mellencamp later revealed the cancer had advanced to Stage 4, the most serious level.

From there, after explaining the unusual type of therapy she’s relying on to beat the disease, Teddi said during an appearance on Nightline:

“I really like to have control, and this is completely out of my control. And for the first time, I’m really scared.”

During a 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp dazzled viewers despite being on her way out of the franchise. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Fast forward to Wednesday, though, and Mellencamp was in a far better place.

She said that after her two remaining sessions of immunotherapy, “hopefully I am done and I will be cancer-free.”

“I’m going to keep a positive outlook because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me. He’s like, ‘You did this, you got this,’ “ she said, adding in a gruff mimic of his voice: “‘You got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.’”

Teddi is the daughter of musician John Mellencamp.

She shares three children — Dove, 5, Cruz, 10, and Slate, 12 — with her husband Edwin Arroyave and she previously shared that doctors had given her a 50% chance of surviving.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyav attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The long-time Bravo personality still has a long way to go.

Sadly, she may never know if she really is fully out of the woods; whether or not the cancer goes into remission and stays there.

But this is a milestone worth celebrating.

“I don’t think you understand the debilitating pain that I feel some days,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an April 17 interview, choking up at the thought of leaving her children without a mom. “That is extremely frightening. My kids are young.”