Kelley Wolf Arrested, Jailed For Alleged Online Harassment

The strange saga of Scott and Kelley Wolf’s divorce took another unexpected turn this week.

Kelley has reportedly been arrested and imprisoned after posting disturbing content on her Instagram page.

The estranged wife of actor Scott Wolf had allegedly been threatening to harm herself and others, prompting at least one observer to alert local police.

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

She also stands accused of revealing personal information about one or more alleged victims.

Kelley Wolf picked up by police in response to social media posts

According to a report from TMZ, Kelley is locked up in Utah’s Summit County Jail on charges of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

In her final message of Tuesday night, Kelley wrote that she was being arrested and did not know why.

“The police are at my house to arrest me. I have no idea why. Deputy Norton said I must comply and will,” she wrote, according to Page Six.

“I am not suicidal,” she continued. “I am no danger to anyone. I have done nothing. … I was about to go on a date and this was the first time I could breathe.”

Actors Kelley Limp and Scott Wolf arrive at the ICM talent agency party at the Claimjumper during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2006 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Kelley then asked her followers to “please come and help” and “please fight for” her.

That message came on the heels of several bizarre posts, in which Kelley referenced an “old friend who banned [her] from a bar.”

She also threw shade at Scott, whom she called the “most hated man on earth.”

Kelley allegedly posted Scott’s phone number, along with messages reading:

“Send the kids now!!! No more games. This is war. Last chance before I go to the press” and “Let’s let dimples field his own press.”

Scott Wolf and Kelley Limp attend the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards on December 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

Kelley Wolf revealed troubling plans in social media posts

In subsequent posts, Kelley revealed that she intended to “leave for six months” because she had “surrender[ed]” and wouldn’t “fight another minute.”

“The kids hate me. The town hates me. And I love my life! I’m so happy and all I wanted was to see my kids before I left. I love you Scott. Take care of our kids,” Kelley wrote.

Kelley has been placed on involuntary holds twice prior to last night’s incident.

Scott has been granted a restraining order against his ex as they continue to navigate one of the messiest Hollywood divorces in recent memory.

Scott has also been awarded temporary custody of the couple’s three kids. Kelley is set to go in front of a judge later today, at which time, she’ll likely be eligible for bail.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.