Brooke Hogan Viewed Hulk Hogan’s Body Herself to Confirm He Hasn’t Been …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brooke Hogan had to see things for herself.

She worries about the circumstances of late dad Hulk Hogan’s passing.

It sounds like there is little love lost between her and Hulk’s widow.

Brooke is so desperate for answers that she viewed her father’s body at the funeral home, just to ensure that he hasn’t already been cremated.

Pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan (R) poses with daughter Brooke Hohan on the set of her music video shoot ‘Bout Us’ on May 6, 2006. (Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Brooke Hogan had to see Hulk’s remains for herself

According to what inside sources tell TMZ, Brooke Hogan needed to see her late father’s body for herself.

Hulk Hogan’s widow, Sky, said that he would be cremated.

Presumably, that plan has not changed.

Brooke visited him at the funeral home, confirming that he has not yet been cremated. There is a reason for her concern.

Brooke Hogan and her father Hulk Hogan respond to questions from the media during a press confrence, prior to the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Dover 400 on September 24, 2006. (Photo Credit: Chris Trotman/Getty Images for NASCAR)

As it turns out, Brooke wanted to see if her late father’s body will undergo an autopsy before his cremation.

She has a number of questions and concerns about the late wrestler’s passing.

Brooke wants to know if opioids were a factor.

She also wants to know if there is any chance of foul play.

Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan sits with his wife Sky Daily on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Brooke is talking about this herself

On Wednesday, August 27, Brooke Hogan appeared as a guest on Bubba the Love Sponge‘s radio show.

She discussed how she had communicated with the Clearwater Police Department.

After viewing her father’s remains, she met with police.

TMZ reports that she even saw body cam footage from when police responded to the 911 call.

As we reported, Hulk Hogan passed away at his home on July 24.

The world later learned that his occupational therapist told police that, during a recent surgery, the wrestler’s phrenic nerve had been severed.

Because the phrenic nerve helps facilitate breathing through its connection to the diaphram, that seems … bad. But investigators are still looking into the cause of death, as well as questions of liability.

Brooke Hogan and father Hulk Hogan attend the MarketAmerica.com SUPER XLI PARTY at 8th Street and Ocean Drive on February 3, 2007. (Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

The investigation is ongoing

To be clear, police have promised that they are looking into things. However, they did not actually request an autopsy from the office of the medical examiner.

Instead, according to Sky — Hogan’s widow — a private autopsy took place.

She did not choose to disclose the results.

We are sure that Brooke Hogan has a lot of questions.

Hopefully, in time, she will receive answers — and the answers will give her the closure that she needs.