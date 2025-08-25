Snoop Dogg Rants and Whines: The Movies are Too Gay!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Snoop Dogg is confused and frightened at the moment.

Over what he says Hollywood is obsessed with depicting on the big screen.

The veteran rapper made an appearance on the latest It’s Giving podcast… during which he recalled not knowing what to say to his grandchild when he was asked about a same-sex relationship in the movie Lightyear.

Snoop Dogg performs after the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on August 11, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

“What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere,” the artist said at one point in this interview.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'”

Snoop Dogg recalled thinking amid this viewing:

“Oh sh-t, I didn’t come in for this sh-t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.’”

Lightyear came out in 2022 and is a spinoff of Toy Story; it stars Chris Evans voicing the titular character and it features LGBTQ+ characters and a same-sex kiss scene.

Due to that scene Snoop references above, the film wasn’t permitted to play in theaters in such Middle East markets as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Rather than answer his grandson’s inquiry about Lightyear and the lesbian relationship, Snoop said he told him, “Hey man, watch the movie.”

However, the little one still had questions, asking the rapper, “Uh uh. They just said, she and she had a baby. They’re both women. How did she have a baby?”

The Voice coach said the moment “f-cked me up,” adding:

“I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop Dogg attends the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg has not followed up these statements. He has not responded to comments about them from various outlets.

The star’s remarked did spark backlash in the interview’s YouTube comments, though.

“You’re telling me that as a 50+ year old man, you still don’t know how to talk to a kid about same sex parents? Why is that such a difficult concept to grasp?” one person wrote.

“What a terrible take on the lesbian couple. It’s 2025 & y’all still being homophobic?” another critic added.

And then a third offered up an obvious and simple solution to the question Snoop’s loved one posed, stating online:

“How to explain where two women got a child? — ADOPTION.”