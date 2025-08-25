Tommy & Clare Fleetwood’s 23-Year Age Gap Receives Scrutiny Following PGA Tour …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over the weekend, Tommy Fleetwood won the FedEx Cup — his first PGA Tour victory — and pocketed a $10 million payday in the process.

Needless to say, it was a pretty nice Sunday for the 34-year-old golf veteran.

But fans took notice of the fact that Fleetwood’s cheering section was incomplete, as Clare Fleetwood, his wife of eight years, was not present.

Tommy Fleetwood of England poses with his wife Clare Fleetwood after his third round of the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club on January 13, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Golf fans express confusion at Clare Fleetwood’s absence

Now, there could have been many reasons for this.

The Fleetwoods both hail from England, and they spend the better part of their year in Dubai.

They have a young son together, and Clare has two kids from a previous marriage, so it’s possible that the trip to Atlanta simply wasn’t feasible for logistical reasons.

But Tommy’s relationship receives more scrutiny than the marriages of most pro athletes.

Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe and wife Clare Fleetwood attend the Gala Dinner prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

That’s because Clare is 23 years Tommy’s senior.

It’s the sort of thing that would probably pass without comment if the genders were reversed.

But as it is, not many male athletes marry women who are more than a couple decades older than them, and so, golf fans can’t help themselves from obsessing over the Fleetwoods’ relationship.

To their credit, the couple has never shied away from discussing their age gap.

Tommy Fleetwood of England poses with the Race to Dubai trophy, partner Clare Craig and son Franklin during the final round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 19, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

During a recent podcast interview, Clare recalled telling Tommy, “Don’t be stupid” when he proposed (per Page Six).

She also admitted that she was “paranoid” about how their relationship would be perceived by outsiders.

“She just eventually gave in, I think, and thought, ‘I’ll just give him some time.’ … And then I didn’t mess up,” Tommy chimed in.

In another interview, Tommy admitted that he and Clare “definitely get comments,” but insisted that the age difference has “never been a thing” to them.

Golfer Tommy Fleetwood (L) and wife Clare Fleetwood look on from the Royal Box during the Men’s Singles second round match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England.

“Clare actually looks very young for her age and I look old — it’s probably all that sun,” Tommy remarked. “She’s incredibly cool and I’m not cool at all, though I am quite mature for my age.”

We might never know why Clare wasn’t on hand for Tommy’s big win. But it sounds like her absence had nothing to do with the state of their marriage.

And it’s not like Tommy was lacking support.

In a post-round interview, he explained that he’s “always so lucky with the support [he] get[s]” from fans, saying it “makes [him] a bit emotional.”

He added, “I’m proud of what I’ve done … and where I’ve been so far knowing I’ve still got a way to go and a lot to learn.”

Notably, Tommy’s stepson Oscar was on hand to help him celebrate.