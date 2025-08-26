Meghan Markle: Royals Have No Interest In Season 2 of ‘Trivial’ Netflix Show, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The second season of With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix today.

As expected, the show features more of Meghan hanging out with her celebrity friends and sharing tips and tricks for entertaining guests.

Millions are likely to tune in — as they did for the show’s first season — but we know of at least one household that has zero interest in Meghan’s return to the small screen.

Meghan Markle has not received rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

According to royal journalist Kinsey Schofield, the royal family has zero interest in Meghan’s beloved lifestyle show.

Meghan’s show is not ‘on the palace’s radar,’ journalist claims

“According to my sources, Season 2 is not even on the palace’s radar,” Schofield told Fox News this week.

“It poses no impact on the core four: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales,” Schofield continued, adding:

“When it comes to something as trivial as Meghan Markle making bath salts, the royals have far bigger priorities.”

Those sentiments echo previous comments about how the royals feel that Meghan’s latest ventures are “all very budget and rushed.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

“That sentiment aligns completely with what my sources tell me,” Schofield explained, adding:

“There’s a sense of desperation that the royal family simply cannot relate to. They won’t lose any sleep over the prospect of With Love, Meghan.

“It won’t be on their calendars, and they certainly won’t be making her pasta or bath salts.”

Fortunately, Meghan is likely unconcerned about her in-laws’ views on her show’s second season.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Duchess connects with friends, fans on ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2

The new episodes have only been available for a few hours, but the response from fans has already been overwhelmingly positive.

Fans feel that Meghan took a more personal approach this year, citing, as an example, the scene in which she opens up to Tan France about being separated from her kids for three weeks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’ll miss them so much. You want to be the parent who’s like yes, go do it. Go do your thing. Go live that life. But I’m going to miss you so much,” Meghan said, imagining how she’ll when her kids leave the nest.

“The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was…not well.”

It was the kind of intensely personal moment, the royals usually shy away from.

And Meghan might win the war of public opinion by showing that side of herself more often.