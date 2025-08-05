Scheana Shay Hints That She Banged Ryan Gosling, Reveals Best Celebrity Hookup

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Scheana Shay has a new memoir to promote, and the woman definitely knows how to drum up publicity.

One of the most buzzed-about parts of the book is the passage in which Scheana lists all her celebrity hookups.

And it turns out she’s been with quite a few dudes (she names a dozen of them in her memoir).

US TV personality Scheana Shay arrives for the 2024 People’s Choice awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, February 18, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Scheana Shay opens up about past hookups

Scheana is still making the media rounds, and not surprisingly, folks want to know more about her history of hooking up with well-known stars.

During an appearance on today’s episode of the wildly popular (and bizarrely named) “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast Scheana offered more details about her life as a young single in Los Angeles.

“Who was, like, the best hookup?” host Amanda Hirsch inquired of the former Vanderpump Rules star.

Without missing a beat, Scheana replied, “Shemar [Moore].”

US TV personality Scheana Shay attends the 31st Annual Race to Erase MS Gala held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on May 10, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Her enthusiasm on the subject might lead us to feel some sympathy for Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies — were it not for the recent revelation that Brock cheated on Scheana while she was pregnant.

Scheana previously listed John Mayer, Jesse Metcalfe, Jesse McCartney, Eddie Cibrian, and JC Chasez on her list of celebrity conquests.

Most of them have yet to comment on her claims, but Metcalfe said he was flattered that her memories of their time together were so positive (though probably not as flattered as Shemar!).

But when it comes to fame, with the possible exception of John Mayer, none of the previous celebs who have hooked up with Scheana could hold a candle to the man who might be her best-known ex.

Scheana may or may not have hooked up with Ryan Gosling

Scheana Shay attends the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Shay previously mentioned that she’d hooked up with “two actors from The Notebook.”

Naturally, Hirsch wanted to know if one of those two actors was Ryan Gosling.

Shay gave a coy response, noting that she’s “not confirming or denying” the rumor that she hooked up with Hollywood’s hottest star.

“Maybe there’s another book one day,” she added.

James Marsden and Kevin Connolly also appeared in the film, so even if Scheana didn’t hook up with Gosling, she might still have some good Notebook tea to spill.

Of course, there’s only one actor who comes to mind when the blockbuster 2004 romance gets mentioned.

And if Scheana really had a torrid affair with the star of the film, then she might have enough material for one hell of a sequel to her debut memoir!