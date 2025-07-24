Jesse Metcalfe Didn’t Want ‘Current Girlfriend’ to Find Out About …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, Scheana Shay’s debut memoir hit stores.

As expected, the book is loaded with revelations about Scheana’s life as a young single when she first arrived in Los Angeles.

Demonstrating that she knows exactly what sort of content her audience is interested in, Scheana included a full list of the famous guys she’s hooked up with.

Scheana Shay attends the Heather McDonald celebration of 10 Years Of “Juicy Scoop” at STK Los Angeles on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald)

Her exes ran the gamut from pro athletes to soulful musicians, and while most of the relationships were nothing more than brief flings, Scheana revealed that things got serious with one famous ex.

Scheana sings Jesse Metcalfe’s praises in new memoir

Back in the early 2000s, Jesse Metcalfe was a well-known heartthrob, thanks to roles on TV shows like Desperate Housewives and films like John Tucker Must Die.

He and Scheana entered a relationship at the height of his fame, a time she still remembers fondly.

Jesse Metcalfe arrives to the “Keily: Homecoming Dweeb” Film Premiere at the Saban Theatre on June 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for CandyJar)

“Overall, Jesse and I had a great time together,” she writes in her book.

“We would order in dinner with his parents at his house, and — when we were alone — he would play me the guitar and serenade me with songs like ‘Hey There Delilah.’

“It felt like I was living a real-life fantasy with this guy I’d watched on TV and in movies for years.”

Obviously, Scheana only had good things to say about Jesse. But it seems that her commentary still made things a bit awkward for the actor.

Jesse Metcalfe opens up about Scheana Shay’s relationship claims

Helene Immel and Jesse Metcalfe attend the Clarins ICONS Event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“She spoke highly of me, which was nice,” Jesse told Tori Spelling this week, during an appearance on her podcast (per Bravo).

“[It was a] long time ago, 20 years ago. We were dating. I mean, it was — overall — it was pretty brief, but we were seeing each other on a regular basis,” he added.

Clearly, Jesse was flattered by the mention in Scheana’s memoir, but he added that he “tried to keep [the book excerpt]” from his current girlfriend.

Metcalfe is currently dating model Helene Immel, and while there’s nothing scandalous about Scheana’s reminiscences, it makes sense that he wouldn’t want to subject his partner to detailed accounts of his romantic past.

We suppose that sort of thing comes with the territory of dating a guy who was one of the world’s most widely lusted-after celebs at one point.

There are worse problems to have.