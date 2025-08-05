Jay Blades, Seen Here with King Charles, Arrested on Rape Charges

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jay Blades, the British television host best known for fronting the BBC show The Repair Shop, has been charged with two counts of rape.

A former factory worker who rose to small screen fame over the past several years, Blades will appear to face these charges on August 13.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said the following on Tuesday in regard to the case:

“Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape. He is due to appear at Telford magistrates’ court on 13 August 2025.”

King Charles III’s shares a joke with TV presenter Jay Blades and guests as he attends his 75th birthday party hosted by the Prince’s Foundation at Highgrove House on November 13, 2023 in Tetbury, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The sexual assault allegations follow a separate charge against Blades last year relating to controlling and coercive behavior… which he has denied.

Blades, who has not appeared on the BBC since last year, is awaiting trial on these separate allegations and, as mentioned previously, will appear at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday for a pre-trial review.

The Repair Shop premiered in 2017 and featured members of the public bringing their treasured possessions and heirlooms to be fixed by Blades and company.

In 2023, the program won a BAFTA award for a royal special edition in which King Charles (then Prince Charles) was a guest and brought a clock and a vase to be fixed.

As you might expect, Blades’ connection to the King has caused this arrest to make headlines across the globe.

Jay Blades accepting the Daytime award on behalf of “The Repair Shop”, pose in the National Television Awards 2023 Winners Room at The O2 Arena on September 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Veteran actress Judi Dench also appeared on the show — with Blades and Dench striking up such a rapport that they went on make the Channel 4 show Dame Judi and Jay: The Odd Couple.

Blades has also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The charges against Blades arrive at a time when there is major scrutiny on the conduct of male presenters on British television.

Most recently, Gregg Wallace and John Torrode were removed as the hosts of MasterChef after an independent investigation substantiated allegations of misconduct against the two men.

Wallace later apologized for using “inappropriate language,” but denied more serious allegations.