Brock Davies Admits to Cheating on Scheana Shay, Tries to Explain Why

Brock Davies is coming clear about his dirty past.

In her new memoir, My Good Side, Scheana Shay writes that her husband didn’t just cheat on her about four years ago — he cheated on her while she was pregnant with the couple’s daughter!

YIKES, huh?

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“As I sat there, feeling completely sick to my stomach, he admitted that — at the time — he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else,” Shay says to readers in the book.

Now, on the latest episode of his wife’s podcast, Davies has come out and confirmed this exact telling.

“I just didn’t know how to handle [becoming a dad again]. I didn’t know how to handle that at all. Inherently, I always deflected to the worst version of myself,” Davies explained on ai. “I was scared of being a parent again. I believed what I read. I believed I was a bad dad.”

Shay suggested that Davies was “self-sabotaging” amid his estrangement from his older kids, Winter and Eli, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“That in itself was just an example of me just deflecting and being that version of myself, right?” Davies responded.

“It wasn’t until years later that I actually thought about that. It’s not okay to even have that as a response because that was just me — again — blaming other reasons outside of facing it up to myself. So I apologize for even saying that.”

Despite this infidelity, Lala Kent recently came out and defended Davies as a human being.

Shay — who previously told Us Weekly she would have left her husband if there was no child involved or she had learned what had happened right around when it happened, as opposed to years later — has clearly arrived at some kind of peaceful place with him, as well. The two remain together.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay pose for a photo during the first-ever Celebrity SMASH Pickle Bowl Tournament for Super Week hosted by Smirnoff at Caesars Palace on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Smirnoff)

Davies, for his part on the podcast, said how being married to a public figure allowed him to be “held accountable” for his mistakes.

“If anything, it’s probably made me a better version of myself because it’s really forced me to hold myself to that standard of being a better person,” he continued on Friday, adding that without the accountability “I would probably be doing the same stupid things, blaming other people for the same reasons why I’m in that situation every day.”

Davies also said it was merely a “sexual affair” that lasted three weeks.

“I apologize to you, my love,” he told Shay on air.

“And for everybody else out there, you gotta back off, to be honest. I feel like there’s a lot of opinions that get thrown around and all we need to do is look in a mirror, okay? I’m a hypocrite. People are hypocrites sometimes.

“I will fight for my wife until the end of the day. So if anyone has a problem with this affair, they shouldn’t be coming and attacking her. They should be coming to me.”

Elsewhere in her memoir, Shay lists all the famous men she’s slept with. It’s an impressive list!