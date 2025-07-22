Scheana Shay Lists a Dozen Famous Dudes She’s Hooked Up With: ‘I Don’t …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After weeks of hype, Scheana Shay’s debut memoir hit stores today.

The former Vanderpump Rules star has been spilling a whole lot of tea while promoting the book, including the bombshell revelation that her husband, Brock Davies, had an affair while she was pregnant.

But if you were worried that Scheana would be fresh out of gossip by the time of the book’s publication, fear not:

Scheana Shay attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Scheana Shay says she’s slept with many famous men

For example, at one point in the book, Scheana offers a full list of famous dudes she’s hooked up with:

“I said to myself, okay Scheana, you’ve tried dating (or at least hanging out and hooking up with) all of these celebrities — Jesse Metcalfe, Eddie Cibrian, John Mayer, Shemar Moore, Josh Hopkins, Shane West, Jesse McCartney, JC Chasez, Adrian Grenier, Ricardo Chavira, William Tell, two actors from The Notebook, and a few NFL, NBA, and MLB players, to name a few — and that’s not really working out,” Shay writes (via Too Fab), adding:

“It’s time to switch things up and date someone who’s under the radar: I didn’t want any of the fanfare or complications that came with being linked to someone famous. I wanted to be with someone who was grounded.”

Scheana Marie attends the Cocktail Reception and Silent Auction during the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

Scheana had quite the roster

Obviously, we knew about Scheana’s affair with Eddie Cibrian. And she’s mentioned hooking up with John Mayer on multiple occasions.

But Vincent Chase himself? John Tucker of John Tucker Must Die Fame? Multiple Notebook bros? So many professional athletes that she didn’t even bother listing them all?!

Clearly, Scheana had a taste for famous dudes and a talent for making her smalltown dreams come true.

In fact, she says that when she looks back, even she can’t believe what a magnet she was for attention from male celebrities.

Scheana Shay attends the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“I feel like if a 40-year-old Scheana was single and not a mom, I couldn’t get the guys I used to get. I don’t know how I did it in my early 20s — people don’t believe me!” she recently told Us Weekly, adding:

“It was such a different time. Social media has completely changed the life of celebrity, privacy, going out. [In the past], any night you could be at a club and like, ‘Oh, I’m at Leonardo DiCaprio’s table.’ And then Cuba Gooding Jr. walks up. Now Justin Timberlake’s here — and I’m just the girl at the table. What is life?'”

With the exception of Cibrian (who concealed his marriage to Brandi Glanville), Scheana had nothing but nice things to say about her famous hooukup partners.

For example, she described Mayer as “very much a gentleman,” though in her book, she recalls that he was “into phone sex.”

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

She says she still runs into Mayer from time to time — but needless to say, they’re not as intimate as they used to be.

“One time I awkwardly gave him a hug,” Shay recalled. “The last time I saw him, it was a handshake.”

Scheana married Brock back in 2021, and while the relationship has obviously had its ups and downs, she seems committed to making it work.

Hopefully, Brock will take this latest revelation as a reminder that Scheana can easily upgrade if he messes up again!

Scheana’s literary debut, My Good Side, is available now! Sounds like a heck of a spicy read!