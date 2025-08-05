Hulk Hogan Sex-Tape Leaker Was NOT Bubba The Love Sponge, Brooke Hogan Reveals

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The infamous Hulk Hogan sex tape and its leaking ended up being a grim portent of many events to come.

It was also dramatic on a personal level, as the late wrestling personality accused longtime friend Bubba the Love Sponge of letting it go public. There was a lawsuit and everything.

A little over a week after Hogan’s death, daughter Brooke Hogan is absolving “Uncle Bubba” of any wrongdoing.

According to her, Hulk told her directly that he knew that Bubba was not the leaker.

Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, testifies in court during his trial against Gawker Media at the Pinellas County Courthouse on March 8, 2016. (Photo Credit: John Pendygraft-Pool/Getty Images)

Bubba the Love Sponge did NOT leak the Hulk Hogan sex tape, Brooke says

On Tuesday, August 5, Brooke Hogan called into Bubba the Love Sponge’s radio show.

During the chat, she expressed that she had “been watching you take the heat for” the infamous sex tape leaking.

“And,” Brooke continued, “I’ve been hearing you say ‘sorry, sorry, sorry.'”

“My dad told me the real story,” Brooke then told Bubba.

“He said one of your employees had [the tape] and that they took it from you,” she revealed.

Brooke then affirmed: “He knew it wasn’t you.”

Radio talk show host Bubba the Love Sponge arrives at the 25th annual Adult Video News Awards Show at the Mandalay Bay Events Center January 12, 2008. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Clearly, Bubba never expected a public absolution

At this, Bubba the Love Sponge expressed his shock at Brooke Hogan absolving him of leaking the Hulk Hogan sex tape.

No one else in the infamous wrestler’s orbit has come forward to say this.

“I can’t watch you beat yourself up,” Brooke expressed.

“Because, for me, you were always my uncle Bubba.”

Pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan (R) poses with daughter Brooke Hohan on the set of her music video shoot ‘Bout Us’ on May 6, 2006. (Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

To be clear, Bubba was a “suspect” in the leak because Hulk had slept with Heather Clem, who happened to be married to Bubba at the time.

Hulk Hogan did sue Bubba and Heather over it.

They settled for $5,000, with Bubba giving Hulk a public apology on the air.

“I just don’t want you to keep beating yourself up over that,” Brooke emphasized. “Because he told me he knew it wasn’t you.”

Hulk Hogan takes the stage at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Remember, that one leak led to a whole sequence of bad events

The Hulk Hogan sex tape leaking was a big deal for him, personally. It was also foreshadowing for our current nightmare world. Yes, really.

Hulk’s ensuing lawsuit against Gawker Media was a victory for Hogan — and for his backer, notorious billionaire Peter Thiel.

“Morally dubious” billionaires throwing their weight around to destroy media that they personally dislike has come to define much of today’s horrors.

That lawsuit was the canary in the coal mine.