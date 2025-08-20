Post Malone Feels ‘Handsome’ Nearly Nude After Major Weight Loss

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Post Malone is flaunting his body transformation in some barely-there Skims underwear.

Don’t worry; the singer’s face and body remain absolutely covered with tattoos.

Fans are practically foaming at the mouth over his new pics.

Meanwhile, Malone himself admits that the photoshoot itself was a huge boost to his self-image.

Post Malone is in his cowboy era, his Skims era, and his thirst trap era all at once

Born Austin Richard Post, the rapper and singer known as Post Malone has been leaning into the Country scene of late. His recent photoshoot reflects that.

As you can see on the singer’s Instagram page and beyond, he posed wearing various clothing, including camo Skims underwear.

His infamous tattoos are on full display with the eerily rural landscapes of Utah as a backdrop.

One major eye-catching feature is his new figure.

Other photos in the series show him engaging in a number of folksy activities.

Malone sits on a fence, leans against a truck, and even rides a horse, of all things.

For the singer himself, the photoshoot — and positive fan response — have been a major boost to his self esteem.

He said that it made him ‘feel like a handsome son of a b–ch’

“It was really a lot of fun, it made me feel like a handsome son of a b–ch,” Post Malone told GQ.

He praised the rustic Utah landscape: “It’s badass, it’s nature, it’s beautiful.”

As for donning the Skims underwear, Malone gushed:

“It’s awesome, it’s comfortable. It’s really just an amazing deal. I’m really happy and really honored to be a part of this campaign and project.”

Fan reactions were, first and foremost, positive.

Though a multimillionaire rapper in cowboy cosplay performatively carrying chopped wood and leaning against old-timey conveyances could have backfired, it looks like a lot of folks enjoyed the shoot.

Some are just fans of his music, old and new.

Others expressed straight-up thirst.

Did Post Malone use Ozempic?

And some took to social media to quip things like “more like Post Ozempic Malone,” jokingly accusing him of using semaglutide injectables that normally treat diabetes patients for luxury weight loss.

For the record, however, Malone has explained his 60 pound weight loss. It came from dietary changes.

Specifically? He found a hot sauce and combined it with foods like rice and grilled chicken.

Spicy food can increase the heart rate and make the body feel as though a person has eaten more than they have.

Also, you know, spicy food tends to taste good — cutting down the need to use grease or sugar to improve flavor.