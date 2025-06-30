Post Malone Breaks Up With Girlfriend Christy Lee

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Post Malone is officially post-relationship!

TMZ is reporting today that the musician has parted ways with girlfriend Christy Lee.

Fans just found out about the relationship in March, when Posty shocked the world by packing on the PDA with Christy during a night on the town.

Under normal circumstances, a rock star showing affection for his lady wouldn’t be a very big deal. But Post-heads were under the impression that he was engaged to the mother of his daughter.

And no, the mother of his daughter is not Christy Lee.

The confusion began when Malone appeared in the viral TikTok video posted above. That’s Christy seated beside him, and it’s not the first time they were spotted acting friendly.

They were also spotted together in Rome in January, heading to dinner at the Mascagni Hotel.

What’s going on with Post Malone’s love life?

We don’t know exactly what’s happening here, as Post does an impressive job of keeping a tight lid on his love life.

He has never publicly identified the mother of his child, but on a 2023 episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, he did reveal that they were engaged.

Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

“We’re not married — it was just a proposal,” he said during the interview.

“I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff,” he continued.

“And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice.”

He went on to say that he knew he and his unidentified baby mama would be very happy together.

American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I could tell… her heart is so massive,” the “Rockstar” singer said.

“I’ve always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she’s like, No. 1 mom in the f—ing universe.”

As for Christy, TMZ has discovered that she’s a student at New York City’s Parsons School of Design.

According to her LinkedIn account, she recently scored an internship with celebrity stylist Kristina Askerova.

Post Malone attends the “Road House” World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

So it sounds like she’s got a creative background and a promising career. She’s very much a non-celeb, but that seems to be Posty’s dating preference.

And now, just as we were beginning to learn more about her, it seems that she and Posty have called it quits.

It’s still strange that we know more about Christy than about Post’s previous fiancée. But that’s just the way things go sometimes.

Breakups are always sad, but the silver lining there is that Post is a country singer now, so he’ll have a ton of material for his next album!