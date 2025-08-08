Olivia Plath: Kim Groomed Me! And Used Me!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Olivia Plath never got along with her mother-in-law, Kim Plath.

This is not exactly news to anyone who has watched almost any episode of the TLC reality show Welcome to Plathville.

Heck, Olivia herself has talked in detail about the feud.

But now she has REALLY gone into detail about her issues with Kim.

(TLC)

Via TikTok this week, Olivia went off on ex-husband Ethan’s mom.

“When I was 16 years-old, me and Kim were BFFs,” Olivia told followers. “And the reason why is I met their family at a conference and it all started when she heard that I was playing around with building websites and she asked me to build her family website and it went from there … and she groomed me to be her best friend.”

Olivia previously claimed she was groomed to marry Ethan.

The reality star does sort of toss this word around quite often.

“I was 16, she was nearing 50, and we talked almost every single day– calls, texts, emails, almost every single day,” Olivia went on in this most recent example.

Along with alleging that Kim forced her to hold phone conversations with her own mother on speaker phone so she could eavesdrop, Olivia told a story about having gone on a walk years ago with Kim.

Olivia Plath addresses the TLC camera. (TLC)

“She tells me, ‘I had a dream last night and you and Ethan were on a plane that crashed and you both died … and I was of course sad that I lost Ethan, but I was more sad that I lost you, cause I wanna have you as my daughter,’” Olivia said.

Yes, Olivia continued, she found these remarks “kind of weird.”

However, she also told fans she was “pretty brainwashed” at the time due to her growing up in a “cult,” so she told herself that Kim caring about her suggested that she was “mature and worth something.”

But then the so-called obsession really started to get to her.

“Not only did she get me to be her best friend, but she also used me to do A LOT of things for her — one of those things was [taking] photos,” Olivia said.

“Any talent that I had, she put to use for things for her, which is one of the many reasons I later chose not to have a relationship with her. She used me.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath have ended their marriage. (TLC)

Olivia — who accused Ethan of abuse in March — is also upset that the Plaths still use her photos on their family website.

In September, meanwhile, she claimed in another TikTok that Ethan’s parents had “carefully concocted and crafted” the young couple’s relationship, insisting that she had “no idea” who she was marrying or “what” she was marrying into.

“You’re the reason we didn’t know each other and by the way, you groomed me to marry your son and be in your family,” she said back then, indirectly addressing her ex-in-laws. “So like, you fully chose me.”

Last we heard, Olivia had a boyfriend. And Ethan was bad in bed.