Gina Carano Reaches Settlement with Disney & Lucasfilm After Firing, Because Why …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Disney and Lucasfilm have settled with Gina Carano.

After spending years whining about her 2021 firing from The Mandalorian, it seems that she has eked out a victory.

She didn’t do this alone. And we don’t just mean that she owes this to the grievance politics of 2025 where major institutions are caving to the worst of society.

Carano is publicly thanking Elon Musk for bankrolling her legal war.

Gina Carano attends the premiere of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” at the El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

Is this settlement a ‘win’ for Gina Carano?

Could something good happen in 2025? Yes, absolutely. Will it? Well, it’s August and it feels like we’re all still waiting.

The latest bit of dismal news from these dark times is that Disney and Lucasfilm have thrown in the towel, settling with Gina Carano.

As many may recall, the controversial actress was fired from The Mandalorian. She responded by suing, insisting that this was not only wrongful termination but also discrimination.

Gina Carano attends the cast screening of “Terror On The Prairie” at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on June 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Daily Wire)

Last year, Carano accused Lucasfilm of firing her for voicing right wing “opinions” on social media. She had even sought a court order that would have forced the company to cast her.

This came after Lucasfilm announced that she would not return to The Mandalorian following an alarming string of posts that was alienating viewers — as well as other employees.

Among other things, she had mocked safety mandates during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and falsely claimed that there was “voter fraud” in Donald Trump’s 2020 electoral defeat. The final straw was when she compared backlash that she received for her abhorrent posts to the suffering and genocide of Jews during the Holocaust.

Actress Gina Carano arrives for Disney+ World Premiere of “The Mandalorian” at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood on November 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images)

What is Lucasfilm saying? What is SHE saying?

“With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future,” a spokesperson from Lucasfilm stated ominously, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies,” the statement continued.

“Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff,” the spokesperson claimed. “And she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect.”

Gina Carano arrives for the World Premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga on December 16, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Disney)

In her own, lengthy statement, Gina Carano celebrated this settlement as the “best outcome for all parties involved.”

According to the disgraced actress, her “desires remain in the arts.”

Though Musk has publicly decried actual acts of altruism, Carano expressed: “I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me.”

Actor Gina Carano of Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian” at the Disney+ Global Press Day on October 19, 2019. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Whether or not this is a ‘win’ for her, it feels ominous to many

The terms of this settlement remain undisclosed. It is unclear whether Gina Carano succeeded in forcing her own rehiring, or of Disney and Lucasfilm are merely open to the idea, on paper.

In the mean time, Star Wars fans who celebrated her firing are doubtless dreading the idea that she might pop up like a jumpscare in future media. The good news is that the Grogu and the Mandalorian movie wrapped filming months ago, so it’s probably too late for her to ruin that.

Meanwhile, Carano’s own alleged supporters publicly condemned her role in Terror on The Prairie because the conservative audience resented seeing a woman with such a prominent role. Yes, the Ben Shapiro movie was “too woke” somehow.

Probably good to remember that Carano could have avoided all of this if she’d kept her most heinous views private instead of blasting them at Star Wars fans on social media.