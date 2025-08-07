Nicki Minaj Says Jay Z Owes Her $200 Million, Calls on Mogul to Take Paternity Test

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jay Z famously rapped about having 99 problems — and now he’s got one more in the form of Nicki Minaj!

In a scathing social media tirade, Nicki has claimed that Jay owes her $200 million for her stake in the struggling streaming service Tidal.

She also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding a man who claims to be Jay’s illegitimate son.

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Minaj kicked things off by going on the offensive against Desiree Perez, CEO of Jay’s RocNation brand, by reposting a claim that Perez was abusive to her daughter.

Nicki Minaj calls out Jay Z’s paternity case

Nicki proceeded to post about Raymir Satterthwaite, a man who claims to be Jay’s illegitimate son.

“Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory,” she wrote, alongside a screenshot of a news story about Satterthwaite.

“If he is not [my father], why can’t he prove me wrong?” Raymir recently told the Daily Mail in an interview.

“Go to the courtroom and do what everyone else has to do. I can take a no. I can take being embarrassed. I just can’t take him not saying anything. It is not fair.”

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures’ “The Book Of Clarence” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Nicki says Jay owes her millions, calls out ‘blasphemous nickname’

Nicki then returned her attention to business, claiming that she was bilked out of millions on the Tidal deal

“We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt,” she wrote.

She went on to call out Jay for “blasphemy” for he “Hov/Hova” (a pun on “Jehovah) nickname that he’s used for most of his career.

“It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n—-a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in her tirade, Minaj lashed out at collaborator-turned-rival Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“What was the name of that law again??????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law?… the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust,” she wrote.

The comment is a reference to Megan’s 2024 diss track “Hiss,” in which the Houston emcee raps that her haters “don’t be mad at Megan,” but they’re “mad at Megan’s Law.”

Megan’s Law is a federal statute that requires registered sex offenders to register with local law enforcement agencies.

The reference was clearly a jab at Nicki’s husband, convicted sex offender Kenneth Petty.

Needless to say, this feud is about as intense as they get.

Jay might choose to steer clear of it, as he’s progressed past the point of beefing with fellow artists. But we’re guessing Megan will have something to say in the very near future.