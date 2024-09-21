North West Growth Spurt STUNS Kardashian Fans: She’s So Grown Up!

Kim Kardashian shared back-to-school photos featuring clear signs of a North West growth spurt.

It seems like it wasn’t that long ago that young North was first seeming to notice that her family’s really, really famous.

Since then, North has developed her own interests and her own sense of humor. That’s part of being a person. And it’s part of growing up.

She and her siblings are growing up right before our eyes. Kim Kardashian fans are doing double takes at North West’s obvious growth spurt.

North West and her siblings are back in school

“School daze are upon us,” Kim Kardashian captioned an Instagram post featuring her children.

North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West appear in a short slideshow of photos, which you can view below.

Kim also appears alongside her children. While it’s the latter half of September and thus most students are weeks into their school, Kim clearly decided to document her kids now that they’re back into the swing of things.

North West was born on June 15, 2013.

This means that she is 11 years old for these September 2024 photos. (North also clearly has braces, which add an extra sparkle to her smile)

She’s 11. She’s a tween, officially. North West is just under two years away from being a teenager. (Anyone else feeling really old as they process this?)

“Kimberly, how is everyone so grown upppp,” one comment, from hairstylist Jen Atkin, reads. (Many fans might playfully refer to Kim as “Kimberly,” but in this case, Jen is an actual friend)

Another follower wrote: “Your kids are beautiful but northhhhh [is] all grown up!” Clearly!

“Omg Northie done grew up on us!” an additional Instagram commenter marveled.

North West was not the only member of the family who earned a lot of comments.

Another Instagram user observed: “Psalm ain’t ready.” He does seem to be a sleepy lil’ guy.

“Psalm looking like a fed up adult man,” wrote another. To be fair, he is 5 years old. The horror of getting up well before noon to attend to responsibilities is very new to him.

Sharing celebrity kid photos can be tricky

Unfortunately, Kim Kardashian’s children were always, always going to be famous. She was a household name across the globe long before North West was born.

(North’s dad is pretty famous, and infamous, himself)

Many celebrities aim to make careful choices about sharing pics of their kids. In Kim’s case, these back-to-school pics truly can’t hurt. The whole world knows her children.