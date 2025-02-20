Kim Kardashian Defends North West’s ‘Lion King’ Performance: …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Back in May of 2024, Kim Kardashian’s then-10-year-old daughter North West took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to perform “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” at a concert celebrating Disney’s The Lion King.

The performance received a mixed reaction on social media, and the Kardashian clan would probably prefer not to revisit it.

But starring on a reality show means circling back on a weekly basis to relive the events of about 10 months ago.

And so it is that Simba-gate is once again dominating the Kardashian discourse today.

Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage during The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

North’s performance sparked debate on social media

If you were on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, then you might remember that the performance had a divisive effect.

Some complained that North was the ultimate nepo baby and that it was disrespectful to put a kid with no singing experience on stage with Broadway professionals simply because she has famous parents.

Others argued that regardless of her qualifications or level of talent, it’s improper to publicly criticize a child.

This week’s episode of The Kardashians gave us our first behind-the-scenes look at the build-up to North’s performance.

North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Interestingly, the 10-year-old was the picture of calm in the days before her stage debut. Her mother, on the other hand, was a bit of a wreck.

Kim knows the pain of criticism all t

When Khloe Kardashian pointed out that “the world is just mean,” and North might wind up facing her first harsh criticism, Kim looked genuinely stressed.

“That’s what I’m worried about,” she told Khloe, before admitting that she was “really torn” on whether or not to let her daughter perform.

“North is very comfortable performing, but she’s not a singer, she raps,” Kim added (via Too Fab).

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“She’s been on stage with her dad, for sure, but as a mom, especially putting her child on a platform for a lot of opinions, it’s something to really, really, really think about.”

Comparing her own career arc to that of momager Kris Jenner, Kim explained that she’s hesitant to help her kids launch entertainment careers.

“I’m not that ready to be a momager. I’m not ready for a short haircut and a tracksuit,” said Kim. “But if there’s one thing she wants to do here or there that makes sense, we’ll consider it.”

From there, Kim fretted about how the world would react to North’s vocal talent:

“I already know what’s coming, that she’s not Whitney Houston. Duh. Oh, she got the job because of her parents,” she said.

Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage during The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

“North is the moment. They want to see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on an anything, because she’s a personality, a performer. And if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives, f–k you.”

After the show, of course, Kim couldn’t have been prouder:

“It’s such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all. She killed it. I literally cried the whole time but she did it,” she revealed in a confessional.

“She’s so proud of herself. She did such a great job and anyone that’s hating on a kid is a hater. She’s not there to be Mariah Carey.”

North might not be a vocal powerhouse, but it’s important for her critics to bear in mind that she’s still very young. And with Kanye West as her father, doesn’t she have enough problems?