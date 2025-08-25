Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies After Allegedly Attacking Cops While Nude

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The news just keeps getting worse for Lil Nas X.

As we previously reported, Nas was arrested last week after he was spotted wandering around nude on LA’s Ventura Boulevard.

The rapper and singer was initially hospitalized for a possible overdose. He was then transferred to a holding center, where he’s remained ever since.

US rapper Lil Nas X attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lil Nas X faces felony charges after allegedly injuring cops

According to TMZ, Nas will be arraigned later today, at which time he’ll be permitted to post bail.

But that bail might wind up being rather costly, as the 26-year-old is now facing four felonies.

Police say Nas charged at them and inflicted multiple injuries ahead of his arrest.

TMZ speculates that three of the felony charges are related to specific injuries to individual cops.

Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD)

It’s unclear when the case might go to trial or what sort of penalties Nas is facing, but more information should emerge at his arraignment.

According to an earlier report, Nas — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — “punched an officer twice in the face during the encounter.”

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for the LAPD told Page Six, “There is no further information to disseminate.”

Sadly, this is not the first report of troubling behavior from Nas in recent months.

Lil Nas X attends the “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Nas was spotted engaging in bizarre behavior in the lobby of a Los Angeles hotel just hours before his arrest.

Hill — who was not a guest at the hotel — reportedly entered the lobby for no apparent reason and was spotted on a security camera removing his shirt before heading back out onto the street.

Obviously, that wasn’t as strange as the behavior that would follow, but it may have been an early sign that the rapper was out of sorts.

In April, Nas was hospitalized for partial facial paralysis.

In February, he confessed that his “last few years” had been “pretty difficult.”

Lil Nas X attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“I’m just now arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I’m doing, and I’m trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all,” he told fans in a livestream.

Nas also told People that he stepped away from the spotlight in order to experience a “mundane life” after

“I jumped straight into adulthood with extreme fame around me, so it was really nice to be just outside walking and meeting people in the streets and eating at restaurants, just even alone, spending a lot of alone time in solitude,” he told the outlet.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.