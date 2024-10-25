Kourtney Kardashian & North West Are Totally Twinning

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kourtney and North are practically twins.

Before our very eyes, North West is growing up. She is 11 years old.

Over the years, fans have debated whether she more closely resembles her disgraced father or her famous mom.

Right now, a lot of fans are saying neither. North is twinning with her aunt Kourtney Kardashian, instead.

North West and Kourtney Kardashian Barker are lookalikes!

On Wednesday, October 23, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of photos. She wore an alluring black dress and showed off a number of Halloween decorations.

“Dinner with my besties,” she joked while showcasing the numerous skeleton props. SOme of them were seated on dining room chairs. Adorable and so very seasonal!

While numerous commenters heaped praise on Kourt’s decorations for the year’s best holiday, some focused on something unexpected.

Commenter after commenter remarked upon how Kourtney and her 11-year-old niece, North West, resemble each other.

“Why does she look like north west???” one Instagram user asked. Hundreds of people liked the comment in apparent agreement.

Kourtney penned a tongue-in-cheek reply to the question: “We may be related.”

North West is 11 years old, and she looks like …

When North was younger — even just a year or two ago — many commented that she resembled her father, disgraced rapper Kanye West.

In Kim Kardashian’s recent back-to-school photos of her kids, which you can see above, North had clearly begun a growth spurt. Between that and her styling herself differently, many fans remarked that she resembled her mom.

Now, people are remarking upon the similarities between Kourtney and North. And you can see what they mean.

It is not uncommon for children to resemble their parents’ close relatives — even more closely than they resemble the parent. The way that spindle fibers divide DNA during meiosis can mean that family traits that did not manifest in a parent show up in their child. As a result, someone looks more like their aunt’s child than their mother’s.

No matter who a child most closely resembles, aging and a sense of style can strongly impact facial features and apparent similarities. Sometimes, Kourtney bears a striking resemblance to Kris Jenner, for example.

Right now, North is a tween. She’s discovering her sense of style. While anyone might feel flattered at a comparison to Kourtney or to Kim, North will likely go through a series of looks as she grows into her adult self.