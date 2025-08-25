Meghan Markle Thirsts After Prince Harry in Surfing Gear

Reading Time: 3 minutes

THIS JUST IN:

Meghan Markle finds husband Prince Harry very attractive.

In the video shared to Instagram on August 22, the Duke of Sussex donned a black water-resistant shirt and shorts while he balanced atop a white surfboard as a gigantic wave towered behind him.

The footage then cut to another clip of the 40-year old riding the tide in a casual crouching position… and Markle was ALL ABOUT IT.

Prince Harry and his wife react next to Colombia’s vice-President Francia Marquez and her partner Yerney Pinillo during the “Afro women and power” forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Captioning the clip, Markle quipped to followers:

“We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message.”

From there, the mother of two wrapped up her thirsty shoutout with a nod to her nickname for Harry, adding a cute fox emoji to the end.

Yes, a fox.

“He’s a fox, if you haven’t noticed. My husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful,” Markle said on the April 28 episode of the Jamie Kern Lima podcast.

Britain’s Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Markle and Harry, of course, moved to California in early 2020 after announcing they had abandoned their Royal Family duties.

They seem to be struggling with money these days — just last month, for example, the couple was basically axed by Netflix after previously signing a $20 million contract with the company — yet their romance remains as strong as ever.

“Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special,” Markle wrote this summer upon celebrating her birthday, adding at the time:

“To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day – thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it.”

Meghan Markle arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Markle and Harry have been married for seven years.

“You have to imagine, at the beginning everyone has butterflies,” the Duchess of Sussex previously explained of how and why she and her spouse bonded early. “And then we immediately went into the trenches together—right out of the gate, like six months into dating.”

It’s true:

Meghan and Harry — who share son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3 — immediately started their transition into royal life when Meghan was officially granted her royal title … on their wedding day.

“So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way,” Meghan said in April. “And that’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now.”