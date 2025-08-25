Brittany Cartwright Blasted For Dating Married Man Following Jax Taylor Split

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There’s more infidelity drama in the world of Jax Taylor.

But for once, he’s not the one who’s being accused of cheating.

Just days after the world learned that Brittany Cartwright has a new boyfriend, the man has been accused of DWM (dating while married).

Brittany Cartwright attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Brandon Hanson is Brittany’s new man, and over the weekend, a woman named Jasina Stanko took to social media to allege that he’s already taken.

Brittany stands accused of dating a married man

“He’s my husband!!!” Stanko commented on one of Brittany’s social media posts over the weekend, according to Page Six.

“That man is married,” she added in a second comment.

When another user asked if Stanko “dated” Hanson, she clarified, “I married him. You know him?”

Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attends the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Jasina didn’t go into detail, but maybe she didn’t need to. The situation left observers stunned, with some observers blasting Brit for hypocrisy.

So is Brittany really dating a married man? Well, it’s complicated.

Insiders say Brittany’s new man has been separated for several months

According to one source, Brandon is married — but he’s been separated for the better part of a year.

“Brittany’s new relationship comes at a time as they both are experiencing similar life changes,” the insider tells Page Six, adding:

“Like Brittany, he is going through a divorce, and he and his ex have been separated for the past seven months.”

Brittany Cartwright attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features’ “The Bikeriders” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The insider says that Brittany and Brandon knew one another when they were both married, and they “reconnected well after he had already been separated.”

“The two have found comfort in each other as they’ve been navigating their respective divorces and personal life changes,” says the source.

Brittany announced the end of her marriage back in February 2024, saying, “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Cartwright previously dated musician Will Gittens, but that romance seems to have fizzled.

It’s anyone’s guess how the Brandon situation will play out, but it’s not off to a great start.

All of the drama and allegations are probably diving Brittany flashbacks to her tumultuous marriage!