Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Reveal Third Tragic Miscarriage

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy have revealed another heartbreak.

Early this year, Joy had opened up about her miscarriage.

Then, just months later, came a second devastating loss.

That was in March. Now, five months later, their hearts are breaking again.

During an August 2025 episode of The Viall Files, eponymous host Nick Viall delivered some heavy news. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are grieving again

On the Thursday, August 14 episode of The Viall Files, host Nick Viall explained why wife Natalie Joy was taking the day off from the podcast.

She has, he explained, experienced another miscarriage. It is her third in 2025.

“There’s no really good way to say it, it f–king sucks,” Viall expressed.

“She’s obviously at home resting and healing, both physically and emotionally.”

Obviously, miscarriages can happen to anyone who can become pregnant. Doctors had told Viall and Joy as much.

However, the The Bachelor alum confessed that it was “a bit of a scary time” because there had been two earlier miscarriages.

“It’s far less normal to have two or three back-to-back,” Viall acknowledged.

Nick Viall talks to the camera here in this clip from The Bachelor Season 21. He’s discussing Corinne. (ABC)

‘We’re in that very scary process of running tests’

“Now we’re in that very scary process of running tests and finding out more about ourselves,” Nick Viall shared about him and Natalie Joy on their shared fertility journey.

“It’s this weird thing of like, you want them to find something,” he acknowledged.

“But,” Viall continued, “you don’t want them to find something.”

Though he is certainly feeling this, Viall is the first to acknowledge that this isn’t about him right now.

“There’s an immediate bond and a connection that I think is very unique for mothers,” he emphasized.

Someone who is actively pregnant is naturally going to almost always feel a more personal link to the pregnancy.

“For the dads out there,” Viall characterized, “you’re trying to strike this balance between grieving yourself. But also just keeping life together and keeping the family going.”

This kind of loss can feel very isolating

“For people who do experience it, there’s a tragedy there that makes you feel very alone,” Nick Viall explained.

He acknowledged: “That’s something Natalie’s going through right now.”

He did specify that his wife is “doing okay” and that they are focusing on their 18-month-old daughter, River Rose.