Kate Middleton Skipped King Charles' Annual Pre-Christmas Lunch: What's Going On?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Supporters were overjoyed when Kate Middleton announced that she’d completed chemotherapy back in September.

And their optimism reached new heights when Kate returned to her royal duties and began making public appearances once again.

So the news that Kate and Prince William will be breaking with tradition by skipping King Charles’ annual pre-Christmas luncheon was met with some consternation.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales greet dignitaries as she arrives to form part of a Ceremonial Welcome at Horse Guards Parade during day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar’s visit to the United Kingdom on December 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Why Did Kate Middleton Skip the King’s Holiday Event?

Naturally, some folks jumped to conclusions and assumed the worst.

Thankfully, it seems that Will and Kate’s decision to sit this one out was prompted by mundane logistical concerns, rather than anything catastrophic.

According to a new report from People, the Prince and Princess of Wales have already decamped for Norfolk, where they’ll celebrate Christmas at Charles’ Sandringham Estate.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Isabel Infantes-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And since Norfolk is roughly 100 miles away from London, it wouldn’t make much sense for Will and Kate to make the trip for a quick lunch.

People reports that “the Prince and Princess of Wales were never expected to attend the lunch at Buckingham Palace.”

Kate has been advised to minimize stress as she continues to recover, and it seems that she and Will simply decided to start their holiday early.

Catherine Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And the break is certainly well-deserved. Kate has been making up for lost time since she returned to public life, most recently hosting her annual Together at Christmas concert with Will by her side.

So it makes sense that after a very trying year, the Waleses decided to reward themselves with a little extra time off.

Will and Kate’s Holiday Plans

As for what the weeks ahead hold in store for the future king and queen, Will has already revealed that 45 guests have been invited to Sandringham for Christmas Day.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and King Charles III on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But there are some notable omissions from that guest list.

For starters, Harry and Meghan will not be in attendance at this year’s festivities, but that’s no great surprise.

The couple have not spent Christmas at Sandringham since 2018, which was the first year of their marriage.

Also absent this year will be Charles’ brother Prince Andrew.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to People, following yet another year marred by scandal, Andrew skipped today’s luncheon, and will not be present at Sandringham next week.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward tells the outlet that Kate likely advised Andrew and his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, on how best to handle the situation.

“Despite [the Duchess’] missteps in the past, she does know how things will play out socially. She would tell him it’s best to stay away. And Beatrice would have backed her up in that,” says Seward.

So even after the year she’s had, Kate is still an invaluable member of the royal family. She hasn’t been crowned yet, but in many ways, she’s already a queen.