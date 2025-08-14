Kylie Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Breaking Her New Heights Podcast Record

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This not exactly just in:

Taylor Swift is more popular than Kylie Kelce.

This was more or less accepted as fact a long time ago, but we now have the numbers to back it up:

In the least surprising news of this century, Swift’s appearance this week on the New Heights podcast has already racked up millions of downloads, making it the most listened-to edition of this podcast in New Heights history.

Kylie held the previous mark.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Chris Stapleton’s Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

During the August 14, episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Kylie shared her thoughts on Jason and Travis Kelce‘s big guest, joking it “felt weird” to even mention “the other podcast” by name.

She also mentioned how she’s “officially no longer the record-holder for the most-watched” interview on “New Heights,” adding:

“There’s no way it’s even close and I love that for me.”

The 33-year old taped her installment one day after Swift was confirmed to be joining her boyfriend, Travis, and his sibling on their show.

“It is very entertaining to watch the internet break,” Kylie joked. “It’s just crumbling apart. And I love it.”

(YouTube)

This was literally true on Wednesday night, as YouTube went down for a brief period of time due to the number of people tuning in to see Swift gush over Kelce.

“The way he could make me laugh so immediately… He’s just a vibe booster. He’s like a human exclamation point,” Swift said early on during her first-ever podcast appearance.

Taylor also said Travis is just “so no-judgmental about people,” making it evident that she appreciates his enthusiasm and his general attitude and demeanor.

Kylie, who was cited a couple times on this podcast, has been a guest on her husband’s program twice, making appearances in September 2023 and December 2024.

Sports player Travis Kelce listens attentively on his ‘New Heights’ podcast as Taylor Swift speaks. (Image Credit: YouTube)

More than 1.3 million fans tuned in live on Wednesday evening to watch the interview, and by the end, Jason joked that his wife was about to be dethroned as the audience’s favorite guest.

“Don’t do that,” Taylor shot back. “You guys throw Kylie under the bus, you’re going to pay for it. You’ll find out.”

Kylie and Jason share four daughters, all of whom have gotten to know the beloved musician pretty well.

On this podcast, Swift said they often play with her cats and also revealed that she’s “very deep in a sourdough obsession” since ending her tour… and she’s trying out a new recipe for her boyfriend’s nieces.

“This one I’ve been workshopping for the girls, because they love everything rainbow: Funfetti sourdough,” she said. “They love sprinkles. We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out.”