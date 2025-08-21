Kylie Page Cause of Death Revealed; Adult Film Actress Was 28

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Back in June, popular adult dilm performer Kylie Page passed away at the age of 28.

And now we have new information about her last day.

News of her death comes courtesy of a statement from the Canadian adult film production company Brazzers:

Adult film star Kylie Page has passed away at the age of 28. (YouTube)

“The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went,” the company wrote, according to People magazine.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

The actress — whose real name was Kylie Pylant — reportedly passed away at home.

At the time, Kylie’s death was described as a suspected overdose. Now, that sad news has been confirmed.

According to TMZ, a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner lists Kylie’s cause of death as an overdose caused by the effects of fentanyl and cocaine.

Loved ones pay tribute to the late Kylie Page

Across the internet, friends, family, and fans have taken to social media to share fond memories of a beloved young woman.

Fans are in mourning following the death of adult film star Kylie Page. (YouTube)

“I just think, overall, she was a [happily] infectious person,” fellow adult film performer Leah Gotti wrote, according to Yahoo! News.

“She was really light and bright and she just loved to smile, laugh, and really valued living life to the fullest and being free as much as possible.”

“My heart is literally shattered, the first second we met, we instantly clicked! It was such a heartwarming unforgettable moment,” adult actress LaRose shared on Instagram, where Kylie had more than 390,000 followers. “I still can’t believe this, you were and are such a beautiful person and have left a mark in my life.”

Grieving loved ones raise funds to ‘bring Kylie home’

A GoFundMe page launched by Kylie’s loved ones describes the “the shock, the grief, and the unimaginable reality they’re living in” and their efforts to transport her remains from LA to her native Tulsa.

“This GoFundMe isn’t just about funeral expenses. It’s about bringing Kylie home,” the page organizer wrote.

“[Her family] shouldn’t have to think about bills or burial costs right now. They should be allowed to grieve — and we want to give them that chance.”

“Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked. She was the kind of person who made you feel like family — no matter who you were,” the GoFundMe page continued.

“If you knew Kylie, you know how deeply she loved. Let’s show that love back.”

Our thoughts go out to Kylie’s family during this enormously difficult time.