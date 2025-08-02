Savannah Chrisley BLASTS Lindsie Chrisley as a Traitor: We’re No Longer Family!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you very likely know at this point, Todd and Julie Chrisley have been pardoned by President Donald Trump and have been reunited with their family members.

But this doesn’t mean everything is calm and loving under the roof of reality TV’s most awful and spoiled family.

Late this week, for example, Lifetime released the trailer for Chrisleys: Back to Reality, giving viewers a look at the aforementioned convicts seeing each other for first time after more than two years behind bars.

Todd Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, Savannah Chrisley and Julie Chrisley attend The Concert For Love And Acceptance at City Winery Nashville on June 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance)

They seemed pretty happy.

But elsewhere in this same preview, Savannah Chrisley made it clear she has absolutely no plans to reconcile with Lindsie Chrisley anytime soon. Likely not ever, it seems.

“The prosecutors read the letter Lindsie wrote to the FBI,” Savannah explained in the video before taking aim at the 35-year-old. “We’re no longer family. Lose our last name.”

Lindsie, it should be noted, has quite the history with her dad.

Back in 2019, it was basically confirmed that Todd blackmailed his child… threatening to release her sex tape unless she helped him avoid the charges that eventually landed him in jail.

(Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Also presumably trashing his sibling, 19-year old Grayson says in a confessional: “We’ve had own family members betray us.”

Alongside these damning quotes, headlines pulled from tabloid news outlets alleging Lindsie’s participation in her parents’ legal case flash across the screen, as well as one that cites Todd’s “scorned gay lover.”

Savannah’s older brother Chase Chrisley, also comments on how Todd and Julie’s legal battle tore their lives apart.

“If your blood will screw you over,” Chase says in his own confessional. “Then a stranger definitely will.”

(Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Call us crazy, but it’s conceivable Todd and Julie screwed themselves by lying to the government and forging documents and committing all kinds of financial fraud.

That’s what a jury of Todd and Julie’s peers determined in 2022, sending the spouses to federal prison as a result.

They were then set free by President Trump because, well, they’re rich and white and have showered him with public support.

Lindsie, meanwhile, has said in the past there’s “no hate” amid her estrangement from her family back.

“My sister has never privately reached out to me to discuss her apparent issues with me and has publicly said several times that we have no relationship at all,” Lindsie said in an episode of her The Southern Tea podcast last February. “It’s nothing.”

All this said, Lindsie did share a subtle response to her parents’ pardon in May, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, “With God all things are possible.”