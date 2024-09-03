Jinger Duggar Unveils Never-Before-Seen Jana & Stephen Wedding Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger has pics from Jana Duggar’s wedding! It’s the family event that just keeps on giving!

Numerous Duggar siblings attended Jana’s wedding to Stephen Wissmann.

Despite wedding details leaking mere hours before the nuptials, the ceremony was a surprise. Everything from the engagement to the event itself remained a secret until the last minute.

Obviously, it is a secret no longer. And Jinger Duggar is sharing a boatload of wedding pics with fans.

On her YouTube channel, Jana Duggar walked viewers through as she harvested and ate her own Arkansas pineapples. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jinger has the Jana Duggar wedding photos!

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann married on August 15.

On Sunday, September 1, Jinger Duggar took to her Instagram to share a slew of selfies from the occasion.

“We celebrated the happy couple @janamduggar & @stephenwissmann, enjoyed lots of sweet time with family and friends and ate lots of delicious food. Until next time AR,” Jinger wrote for the post’s caption.

The caption serves as confirmation that she and husband Jeremy Vuolo traveled from their Los Angeles home to watch her eldest sister marry.

We knew, but it’s always good to hear it from the Duggar girls themselves. It is not uncommon for rumors to emerge about who may have snubbed whom.

Jinger’s photos showcased the bride, of course. But in addition to Jana, Jinger’s series of pics featured Jessa Duggar (the maid of honor), Joy-Anna, Johannah Duggar, Jordyn Duggar. Even Abbie Duggar, their sister-in-law, appears in the pics. She also served as a bridesmaid.

As with so many YouTubers, Jinger Duggar ends her video by asking people to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for her video and channel. That might take some commitment. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

Jana Duggar is ‘finally’ married

In the Duggar family and the fundamentalist cult to which they belong, it is not uncommon for the Duggars — especially their daughters — to enter courtships and marry in extremely early adulthood. Managing when and whom they marry is part of how Jim Bob maintains control of his children into adulthood.

In that, Jana is an outlier. For most of her life, she has been an overly put-upon eldest daughter, acting as caregiver and tertiary parent to her many younger siblings. 34 is a perfectly normal age at which to marry (if one marries at all), but in the Duggar world, it’s practically geriatric.

On August 15, Jana’s sutatus changed. She and Stephen Wissmann married in front of 500 guests. The two had an engagement — not a standard Duggar courtship — that began on June 15.

On her YouTube channel, Jana Duggar walked her fans through the installation of her above-ground pool. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In addition to her age and having an engagement, fans now believe that Jana and Stephen broke numerous “rules” ahead of their wedding.

Simply put, most Duggar weddings happen between barely-adults who hardly know each other. Most have never had a kiss. Most have either never had an orgasm or have only had forbidden ones.

In contrast, Jana and Stephen just seemed too comfortable with each other. You know, like a married couple should be.

Jinger Duggar participates in a remote interview in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

While she was in town …

Jinger Duggar stopped by the Duggar family compound in Tontitown during her trip to Arkansas.

Her photos show that she snapped pics with mom Michelle Duggar and siblings Jill, Josie, Joseph, and James.

Jinger’s life has substantially improved. She has her own life in an epicenter of civilization in a luxurious house. But it’s healthy to remember where you come from.