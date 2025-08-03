Loni Anderson Cause of Death; TV Legend Passes Away at 79

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of television:

Loni Anderson — the actress best known for her role on WKRP In Cincinnatti and her tumultuous marriage with Burt Reynolds — has passed away.

The beloved star was 79 years old.

Loni Anderson, attends Stars From “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” Honor Blue Star Families Military Spouses, Who Will Receive The Gift Of A Lifetime at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Loni Anderson’s publicist announces death of beloved star

News of Anderson’s passing comes courtesy of a statement from her family, issued via her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement,” said the statement issued Sunday night.

No cause of death was revealed.

Loni Anderson attends the 17th Costume Designers Guild Awards with presenting sponsor Lacoste at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

A career on screen and in the tabloids

In addition to her acting career, Anderson is widely remembered for her tumultuous marriage to the late screen legend Burt Reynolds.

Though the relationship ended on hostile terms in 1994, Anderson spoke fondly of her famous ex during the dedication of a bust at his grave in 2021.

“I think back to the beginning of our relationship, it was so, oh, gosh, tabloidy. We were just a spectacle all the time. And it was hard to have a relationship in that atmosphere. And somehow, we did it through many ups and downs,” she recalled at the time.

Loni Anderson attends the 2021 Asian World Film Festival: Closing Night Gala at Saban Theatre on November 11, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The actress went on to describe the birth of their son, Quinton Reynolds, as “the best decision that we ever made in our entire relationship.”

Anderson accumulated dozens of film and television credits over the course of her 50 years in the industry and worked continuously until 2023.

She is survived by her two children and her husband, musician Bob Flick.

Our thoughts go out to Loni Anderson’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.