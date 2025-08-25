Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz: Are They Dating?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz dating?

The two world-famous hotties had to know that people would spot them, arm-in-arm and walking around one of the most gorgeous cities on the planet.

That did not stop the celebrities from flaunting whatever they have going on in broad daylight.

Check out the video for yourself. Are they dating?

On Sunday, August 24, a fan tweeted a video of 31-year-old Harry Styles and 36-year-old Zoe Kravitz.

The two walked through the streets of Rome, arm-in-arm.

Though the two didn’t seem to announce their outing, they also weren’t hiding.

They are two very attractive, very recognizable people.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz… two of the hottest people in the world, thank you God! pic.twitter.com/vT95qvRSbb — anna bea (@axlsugar) August 24, 2025

Just to be clear, that is Styles and Kravitz. Even though he appears to be towering over her.

We, too, did a double-take, as Styles is a certified short king at 5-foot-10.

But he still towers over her because, as we quickly remembered, Kravitz is only 5-foot-2.

Walking arm-in-arm is not a confirmation of dating. But two age-appropriate celebrity hotties walking out in public like this are, at the very least, making a choice.

Are they both single?

Early this summer, Harry Styles appeared to be kissing a mystery woman at Glastonbury Festival. Days later, he appeared to be very comfortable around producer Ella Kenny.

Also recently, Zoe Kravitz appeared to be spending more time with fellow celebrity hottie Austin Butler at a Parisian bar. That was not the first time that reports have linked the two.

However, we should note that Kravitz and Butler are costars in Caught Stealing.

It isn’t that two actors on a project can’t date (or hook up without dating). But it’s also normal for coworkers to hang out, especially if they’re on a global promotional tour together.

In May of 2024, Styles split with Taylor Russell.

Meanwhile, in October of 2024, Kravitz and Channing Tatum ended their engagement.

So, if this cozy outing in Rome is what many are excitedly hoping, this could be both Kravitz and Styles’ first big celebrity entanglement since last year.

Will Taylor Swift be an issue?

One little hiccup that some on social media have brought up is whether Zoe Kravitz is breaking “girl code” by dating Harry Styles.

Remember, he briefly dated Taylor Swift — Kravitz’s friend — back in the day. The track “Style” does not have that name by coincidence. (Also isn’t “Out of the Woods” about him, too?)

But folks … both women are adults in their thirties.

Dating an ex from over a decade ago doesn’t have to be a big deal. Besides, maybe Kravitz asked Swift. Everyone involved is a grownup.